VAIL, Colo. — A minor league baseball player is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.
The Vail Daily reports Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, of Tempe, Ariz., appeared in Eagle County Court on Thursday on charges including unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone, both class 1 drug felonies, as well as charges of unlawful possession of each drug, both class 4 drug felonies.
The Major League Baseball website says he was first signed to a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs in 2014.
“We are aware of the arrest of one our Minor League players,” said Julian Green, senior vice president of communications for the Chicago Cubs. “We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details.”
He was ordered held on $75,000 bond by Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez.
The Eagle County jail confirmed he was still in custody as of Saturday. It’s unclear if Camargo-Corrales has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Camargo-Corrales was stopped on Interstate 70 in a silver BMW Wednesday morning near the ritzy ski area of Vail, Colorado after an Eagle County sheriff’s deputy saw the car speeding and drifting lanes, according to the arrest affidavit.
BASKETBALL
Ohio State contacts police after Liddell receives threats on social media
Ohio State officials have reached out to police about threatening and insulting social media messages sophomore E.J. Liddell received following the Buckeyes’ NCAA Tournament loss on Friday.
Ohio State associate athletic director for communications Dan Wallenberg told The Associated Press he contacted police on Saturday morning about the threats Liddell received after the second-seeded Buckeyes were upset by No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, 75-72, in overtime. Liddell, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, revealed on his Twitter feed he received threatening messages. He posted images of the messages, including one that said “I hope you die I really do.” Other messages included racist insults.
LeBron injures ankle as Lakers lose to Hawks
LOS ANGELES — John Collins had 27 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks rallied for a 99-94 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after LeBron James left in the second quarter with an injured right ankle.
James was hurt when he rolled his ankle under awkward contact from Solomon Hill, who was called for a foul. The 36-year-old superstar rolled on the ground and clutched at his ankle, yet got up and briefly stayed in the game.
FOOTBALL
Missouri State fends off Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Matt Struck was 19-of-25 passing for 174 yards and the game’s only touchdown to help Missouri State beat Northern Iowa, 13-6, on Saturday.
Struck threw a 3-yard TD pass to Carson Buddemeyer to open the scoring with four minutes left in the first quarter and Missouri State (3-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) led the rest of the way.
Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-3), which went into the game ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, had won its last two matchups with the Bears by a combined score of 59-0.
Drake beats Valparaiso for 1st win
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Caden Meis ran 15 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, Declan Carr made two interceptions and Drake beat Valparaiso, 17-6, on Saturday.
Cross Robinson added 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries for the Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1 Pioneer Football League), who outrushed Valparaiso, 164-81.
Meis carried it on all three plays of a 63-yard drive capped by his 42-yard TD run in the first quarter that made it 7-3 for Drake.
HOCKEY
Vasilevskiy, Lightning beat Blackhawks
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-1, on Saturday.
AUTO RACING
Allgaier holds off Truex for Xfinity victory
HAMPTON, Ga. — Justin Allgaier snatched the lead after Martin Truex Jr. made a mistake on pit road, and then held off his furious charge at the end to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.
Allgaier’s celebration was marred by a scuffle on pit road between Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, whose cars had gotten into each other on pit road during the race.