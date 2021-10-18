Teammates approached Patrick Mahomes after his second interception in the first half and maybe the worst of his NFL career. They told him to keep being himself.
Mahomes found himself in the second half, engineering three touchdown drives to make up for the giveaways, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-13 comeback victory at Washington on Sunday that got them back to .500.
“In the second half, I kept doing stuff,” said Mahomes, who threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns. “I kept throwing across my body and doing a lot of different type of stuff because I know those guys believe in me, and I’m going to keep being that and keep fighting to the end.”
Leaving his seventh and eighth picks of the season behind, Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. He put the game out of reach with a 24-yarder to Demarcus Robinson with 3:14 left in the fourth period.
In between, new starting running back Darrel Williams rushed for his second TD of the game to help Kansas City (3-3) avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss.
“We just executed better,” Mahomes said. “Guys relied on each other, believed in each other, and we were able to find a way to get a win.”
The defense also finally played its part, holding an opponent under 29 points for the first time this season, forcing a fumble and picking off Taylor Heinicke to seal the win. Washington (2-4) finished with 276 yards and its lowest points total of the season.
The Chiefs flirted with disaster for much of the first half, turning the ball over three times: a ball that bounced off Hill’s hands, a fumble by receiver Mecole Hardman, and an inexplicable heave by Mahomes. They trailed 13-10 at halftime before things clicked offensively.
Kansas City now has committed an NFL-worst 14 turnovers this season, a worrying trend for the defending AFC champion.
Cowboys 35, Patriots 29 (OT) — At Foxborough, Mass.: Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and Dallas survived a wild finish to beat New England, their first win over Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Dallas hadn’t won at New England since 1987 and was 0-5 against Belichick. The Cowboys (5-1) have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2016.
Cardinals 37, Browns 14 — At Cleveland: Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Cardinals remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team and continued their best start since 1974. The Cardinals (6-0) built a 20-0 lead in the first half and kept their perfect record intact despite not having coach Kliff Kingsbury or star linebacker Chandler Jones, who both tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Steelers 23, Seahawks 20 (OT) —At Pittsburgh: Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:50 left in overtime to lift Pittsburgh. Boswell’s third field goal of the game came three plays after Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt forced Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to fumble deep in Seahawks territory. Pittsburgh inside linebacker Devin Bush scooped it up to give the Steelers possession.
Ravens 34, Chargers 6 — At Baltimore: Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Baltimore frustrated Justin Herbert and the Chargers. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first five possessions and were held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season.
Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20 — At London: The Jaguars ended their 20-game losing streak when Matthew Wright kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired. Trevor Lawrence connected on a short slant pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jags (1-5) called a timeout with 1 second remaining after the Dolphins (1-5) gambled on a fourth-and-1 from their 46 and came up short.
Colts 31, Texans 3 — At Indianapolis: Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more and the Indianapolis defense held up. Indy rebounded from an embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse at Baltimore by winning for the second time in three weeks. The Colts (2-4) can now move within one game of the AFC South lead — if Buffalo beats Tennessee on Monday.
Rams 38, Giants 11 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter. Stafford connected with prime target Cooper Kupp on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods for a 15-yard score and running back Darrell Henderson on a 25-yarder.
Bengals 34, Lions 11 — At Detroit: Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping the Bengals (4-2) equal last year’s number of wins and double their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.
Raiders 34, Broncos 24 — At Denver: Derek Carr sliced up the Denver defense for 341 yards and two touchdowns, Maxx Crosby made three sacks and the Raiders started the post-Jon Gruden era with a victory.