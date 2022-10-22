Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
UNLV (4-3) at NOTRE DAME (3-3)
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
TV: Peacock
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Both teams hope to rebound from last week’s home losses. Stanford pitched a first-half shutout and wound up holding on for a 16-14 victory in South Bend, Indiana — the Cardinal’s first win over an FBS foe in more than a year. The Fighting Irish are 1-2 at home this season and must win their final three games at Notre Dame Stadium to post a winning record in coach Marcus Freeman’s first season. UNLV started 4-1 but now has lost back-to-back games, including last week’s 42-7 rout against Air Force. An upset win over the Irish would be a monumental milestone for the Rebels.
Key matchup: Notre Dame QB quarterback Drew Pyne vs. UNLV defense. Pyne struggled against Stanford, completing just 13 of 27 passes for 151 yards and one TD. He entered the game completing 72.5% of his throws and the Irish need him to get back on track this week. UNLV’s defense has allowed 213.6 yards passing per game. If Pyne can’t rebound, the Rebels can stack the line of scrimmage and take away the run, making it even more difficult for Notre Dame.
Players to watch: UNLV LB Austin Ajiake is a cog for the Rebels. He leads UNLV with 72 tackles including 20 in last week’s loss to Air Force. His 11.4 tackles per game rank fourth in the FBS. Ajiake also has two sacks and two interceptions this season. Notre Dame RB Audric Estime. He leads the team in rushing by a wide margin with 418 yards and five TDs. He also has two fumbles, one of which proved costly against Stanford.
PURDUE (5-2, 3-1) at WISCONSIN (3-4, 1-3)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WGLR-FM 97.7
Series record: Wisconsin leads, 51-29-8
What’s at stake: Purdue is chasing its first five-game winning streak since 2007 and would be alone in first place in the Big Ten West for at least a week. Co-leader Illinois has an open date. Wisconsin is attempting to beat Purdue for a 16th consecutive time. The Boilermakers haven’t beaten the Badgers since a 26-23 victory in 2003 at Madison.
Key matchup: Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen vs. Purdue run defense. Allen matched a career high with 29 carries and rushed for 123 yards against Michigan State last week but also had a costly fumble in the second overtime as the Badgers fell 34-28. Allen ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries in a 30-13 victory at Purdue last season. Purdue is ranked fifth in the Big Ten in run defense but has lost 15 straight in this series in part because of its inability to slow Wisconsin’s ground attack.
Players to watch: Purdue RB Devin Mockobee. The redshirt freshman has given Purdue a different dimension since replacing the injured King Doerue four weeks ago. He’s logged 54 carries for 316 yards and three scores over the past three weeks with 100-yard games against Minnesota and Nebraska. Wisconsin may pose a tougher challenge for the impressive walk-on. Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig. His six sacks are the most of any Big Ten player. He has a total of 15 sacks since the start of the 2021 season. Herbig recorded 2 1/2 tackles for loss against Michigan State.
Facts & figures: The Boilermakers are trying to become bowl eligible at their earliest date in 15 years. ... Wisconsin has won its last eight homecoming games by an average margin of 31 points. … Wisconsin has scored touchdowns on 19 of its 24 red-zone possessions, a 79.2% touchdown conversion rate that ninth in the FBS.
