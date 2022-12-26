HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada’s handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.

The national hockey governing body has been mired in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it settled a lawsuit with a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world junior team. In July, Halifax Regional Police began investigating allegations that members of the 2003 team sexually assaulted a woman and filmed the attack during that tournament.

