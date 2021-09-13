Leury Garcia hit a game-ending home run with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Boston Red Sox 2-1 Sunday.
After Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock (8-4) struck out Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal to begin the inning, Garcia fell behind 0-2 before hitting a 98 mph fastball over the center-field fence. It was the fifth homer of the season for Garcia, who is filling in at shortstop with starter Tim Anderson on the injured list.
Chicago took a 1-0 lead and a three-hit shutout into the ninth before Craig Kimbrel (4-4) struggled with his control and blew the save.
Kiké Hernández led off with a double to center. After Kyle Schwarber struck out, Kimbrel walked Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers to load the bases. Alex Verdugo followed with a tying sacrifice fly to left.
Both teams combined for just eight hits, and the game developed into a pitcher’s duel despite the fact both starters were making their first appearances since August.
Chicago’s Lance Lynn allowed two hits over five scoreless innings in his return from a stint on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation. The veteran right-hander walked none, struck out nine and lowered his ERA to 2.50 in his first outing since Aug. 28.
Boston’s Nick Pivetta (9-8) allowed one unearned on three hits in 5 1/3 innings after being activated from the COVID-19 IL.
The White Sox broke through against Pivetta in the sixth inning with an unearned run. César Hernández led off and reached on a throwing error by second baseman Kiké Hernández. César Hernández was sacrificed to second and scored on a single by Luis Robert to make it 1-0.
Blue Jays 22, Orioles 7 — At Baltimore: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer, and Toronto overpowered Baltimore, finishing two runs shy of the franchise record.
Rangers 4, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits and two RBIs, Taylor Hearn won his fourth straight start and Texas put another dent in Oakland’s playoff hopes.
Astros 3, Angels 1 — At Houston: Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker homered and Houston beat Los Angeles.
Tigers 8, Rays 7 (11 innings) — At Detroit: Robbie Grossman drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning, Jeimer Candelario homered twice, and Detroit beat Tampa Bay.
Royals 5, Twins 3 — At Minneapolis: Kyle Isbel drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth inning and Kansas City beat Minnesota.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Dodgers 8, Padres 0 — At Los Angeles: Max Scherzer got his 3,000th career strikeout and took a perfect game into the eighth inning as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep. Scherzer retired his first 22 batters before Eric Hosmer doubled to deep right with one out in the eighth. The crowd of 42,637 saluted Scherzer with a standing ovation after he finished the inning.
Cardinals 2, Reds 0 — At St. Louis: Nolan Arenado homered for the second game in a row and five pitchers combined on a five-hitter as St. Louis beat Cincinnati. St. Louis has won four of six. The Cardinals began the day two games behind Cincinnati and San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot. Cincinnati has lost five of seven.
Giants 6, Cubs 5 — At Chicago: Wilmer Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and San Francisco hung on against Chicago for its season-high seventh straight win.
Braves 5, Marlins 3 — At Atlanta: Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman each hit a solo homer off Anthony Bass in the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario went deep off Edward Cabrera in the fourth, and Atlanta beat Miami.
Rockies 5, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Garrett Hampson homered twice and knocked in all five runs as Colorado dealt another blow to Philadelphia’s playoff hopes.
Nationals 6, Pirates 2 — At Pittsburgh: Patrick Corbin worked seven strong innings as Washington avoided a three-game sweep at Pittsburgh.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 11, Indians 1 — At Cleveland: Eric Lauer no-hit Cleveland into the sixth inning a day after Milwaukee threw a history-making no-no, and his teammates belted five homers. Just hours after Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader combined on the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season — and Cleveland’s record third time being no-hit this year — Lauer threatened to make it two in a row. He didn’t give up a hit until Ryan Lavarnway singled to center with one out in the sixth.
Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 4 — At Seattle: Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and Arizona beat Seattle.