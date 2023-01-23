Cowboys 49ers Football
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after catching a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won, 19-12.

 Josie Lepe The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losing in that round to the Rams a year ago.

