NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.
The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place deGrom on the injured list before Tuesday’s series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.
A 32-year-old right-hander, deGrom is 3-2 with a a major league-best 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts, two behind Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead. DeGrom has seven walks in 40 innings over six starts.
He pulled himself from Sunday’s outing against Arizona, his first appearance after skipping a start due to discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi, a back muscle that connects the upper arm to the spine and the hip.
Pirates designate Frazier for assignment
PITTSBURGH — Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after hitting .086 in 13 games. The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Cleveland Indians.
BASKETBALL
Celtics’ Brown will miss rest of season
BOSTON — Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist.
The team said in a statement Monday that Brown learned of the injury to his scapholunate ligament this past weekend and is expected to have surgery later this week.
Wizards’ Beal to miss at least 2 games
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal will miss at least two games because of a strained left hamstring as his Washington Wizards fight for a play-in berth and he duels Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title. The Wizards announced that Beal will sit out their games at the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and Wednesday. He’ll be re-evaluated Friday.
FOOTBALL
Report: Tebow joining Jaguars as tight end
Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL.
The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Monday. The league-owned network said the deal “could be official in the next week or so.”
The 33-year-old Tebow would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’d be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.
Source: Colts sign LT Fisher to 1-year deal
INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts didn’t select a left tackle in the NFL draft, they started shopping for veterans. On Monday, they may have found a solution.
The Colts filled their most glaring need by signing free agent Eric Fisher, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. They requested anonymity because the Colts have not officially announced the move. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.
GOLF
Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson
McKINNEY, Texas — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.
Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out for three months until the Presidents Cup.
SPORTS MEDIA
Lakers documentary coming to Hulu in ’22
First there was “The Last Dance,” and now the Lakers take the stage for the encore.
The team announced Monday that a nine-part documentary series will air on Hulu in 2022. The project will be helmed by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and filmmaker Antoine Fuqua.
According to a release issued by the team, the series will cover the last four decades of Lakers basketball and feature former coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson as well as team legends like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal. The release also promises never-before-seen interview footage from late owner Jerry Buss.
ESPN announces extension for Berman
Chris Berman will continue to host “NFL PrimeTime” after agreeing to a new contract with ESPN. The multiyear agreement was announced on Berman’s 66th birthday Monday.
Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September 1979. Besides being one of the original “SportsCenter” anchors, he has been a key part of the network’s NFL and baseball coverage.