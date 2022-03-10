DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons, 114-108, on Wednesday night in Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.
Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.
Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12. Detroit had won three straight.
The Pistons led, 99-92, with 8:59 left before DeRozan and Zach LeVine took over.
DeRozan’s layup gave the Bulls a 101-99 lead with 5:44 left and, after a Detroit miss, LeVine made two free throws to finish an 11-0 run. Two more baskets from DeRozan made it 109-101, and the Pistons couldn’t hit enough shots down the stretch.
Bucks 124, Hawks 115 — At Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and Milwaukee earned its sixth straight victory. Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix.
Suns 111, Heat 90 — At Miami: Devin Booker scored 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and Phoenix shook off a slow start to beat Miami in a matchup of the NBA’s conference leaders. The Suns became the first NBA team to clinch a playoff berth.
Celtics 115, Hornets 101 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Jayson Tatum scored 16 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter as Boston won its fourth straight.
Timberwolves 132, Thunder 102 — At Minneapolis: Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and help lift Minnesota to its sixth win in a row. After Beasley hit his final 3, his Timberwolves teammates on the bench celebrated the mark by dumping water and Gatorade on Beasley.
Magic 108, Pelicans 102 — At New Orleans: Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 in a reserve role and Orlando beat New Orleans.
Rockets 139, Lakers 130 (OT) — At Houston: Jalen Green scored 32 points for Houston, while Russell Westbrook had 30 for Los Angeles.
Raptors 119, Spurs 104 — At San Antonio: Fred VanVleet scored 26 points, and Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam chipped in 20 apiece to lead Toronto.