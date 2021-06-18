CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have submitted a bid to buy a spacious suburban horse racing track site, signaling a potential willingness to move out of downtown Soldier Field for a new stadium.
Bears President and CEO and Ted Phillips announced Thursday the club wants to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse, an iconic horse track in the city of Arlington Heights. It’s about 30 miles northwest of their current lakefront venue.
“It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future. If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential,” Phillips said in his statement.
Soldier Field is the oldest NFL stadium in operation, having opened in 1924. The Bears have only played there regularly since 1971 when they moved out of Wrigley Field — the 1914-built home of the baseball Cubs on the city’s north side — for more seating capacity. Arlington Heights was considered for a home by the Bears in the 1970s and again in the ‘80s, but they settled in the popular museum campus area directly south of downtown with its view of Lake Michigan.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot last month noted the Bears have a lease with Soldier Field until 2033 and added “the NFL doesn’t let any teams break their leases.”
Soldier Field, which underwent a $690 million renovation in 2002 that forced the Bears to play home games at the University of Illinois in Champaign, is owned by the Chicago Park District. The spaceship-shaped, glass-dominated addition of luxury areas and modern amenities was designed to preserve the stadium’s famous Greek and Romanesque colonnades, but the clash of styles prompted widespread criticism.
The ability of the grass playing field to hold up through the colder and wetter months has also been the subject of complaints from players and coaches over the years. Soldier Field now has a capacity of 61,500 seats for Bears games, smallest in the NFL.
TENNIS
Nadal, Osaka both out for Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are sitting out Wimbledon, leaving the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament without two of the sport’s biggest stars as it returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nadal, a two-time champion at the All England Club, announced via a series of social media posts Thursday that he would also miss the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body.”
Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, said Thursday in an email that the four-time Grand Slam champion does plan to head to the Summer Games after skipping Wimbledon.
BASKETBALL
Carlisle steps down as Mavs coach
Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization.
BASEBALL
Cardinals sign veteran LeBlanc
ATLANTA — The St. Louis Cardinals have signed left-hander Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract that pays $800,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. Manager Mike Shildt said LeBlanc will pitch in relief.
LeBlanc, 36, is 46-48 in his 13-year career with a 4.59 ERA — 34-41, 4.73 ERA in 121 career starts and 12-7 with a 4.23 ERA in 125 relief appearances with three saves. He went 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in one start and five relief appearances for Baltimore this season.
Mets’ deGrom gets clean MRI on shoulder
NEW YORK — Mets ace Jacob deGrom’s shoulder showed no abnormalities, but New York was not yet ready to commit to him taking his next turn in the rotation on Sunday against Washington. DeGrom left his second straight start with an arm injury, coming out after three perfect innings against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night with right shoulder soreness.
SOCCER
Eriksen to have pacemaker implanted
Christian Eriksen, the Danish midfielder who collapsed and nearly died in his team’s opening match, will have a pacemaker implanted.
“After Christian has been through different heart examinations it has been decided that he should have an ICD (heart starter),” national team doctor Morten Boesen said in a statement. “This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.”
No update has been given regarding a possible return to soccer for the 29-year-old Eriksen. The procedure could complicate a return to his domestic club.