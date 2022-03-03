Jrue Holiday’s driving layup with 1.9 seconds left sent the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-119 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Holiday finished with 25 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Bucks, who got 28 points and 17 rebounds from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton added 26 points for Milwaukee, which won for just the third time in seven games.
Tyler Herro led Miami with 30 points off the bench. Gabe Vincent added 21 points and Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Hornets 119, Cavaliers 98 — At Cleveland: Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte’s backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a win over Cleveland, which got back All-Star Darius Garland but lost for the fifth time in six games.
Pacers 122, Magic 114 (OT) — At Orlando, Fla.: Malcolm Brogdon had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as Indiana overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat Orlando in overtime.
76ers123, Knicks 108 — At Philadelphia: James Harden had a packed house in a frenzy from the moment he was introduced as “making his Philadelphia home debut,” then flashed his MVP-form with 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to lead 76ers to a win over New York.
Pelicans 125, Kings 95 — At New Orleans: Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and New Orleans pulled away to beat Sacramento.