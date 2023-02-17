AMES, Iowa — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger figured the time was right to try something new following losses in four of five games.

So he inserted Aljaz Kunc into the starting lineup for the first time in almost two months to give the team a different look and give Caleb Grill’s sore back a rest.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.