SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy — Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction.
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday.
Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.
“I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings,” Shiffrin said. “In the end of it, it’s like there’s too much excitement to feel. I don’t know if that makes sense. So it’s something you can’t explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it.”
Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.
BASKETBALL
UW-Green Bay fires Will Ryan, son of Bo
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay fired coach Will Ryan on Tuesday, three days after the Phoenix suffered their 11th consecutive loss. Ryan, the son of former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, posted a 15-61 record in 2 1/2 seasons. Freddie Owens, who had been an assistant coach on Ryan’s staff, will be interim head coach for the rest of the season.
“UW-Green Bay is committed to continuing its legacy as an outstanding Division I athletics program in the future, and Phoenix men’s basketball needs to help lead the way as we work to elevate all of our programs and be a shining light for this region and beyond,” athletic director Josh Moon said in a news release announcing the move.
Durant to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is at least two weeks away from returning to the Brooklyn Nets, though his right knee is improving enough for him to resume some basketball activities this week. The Nets gave an update Tuesday on Durant’s recovery from a sprained ligament in his right knee, saying he was evaluated Monday and was progressing well.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Wisconsin WR convicted in 2 killings
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin wide receiver was convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women.
Jurors deliberated about two hours before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, who played for the Badgers from 2004 to 2007, also was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.
O’Brien returning to Patriots as OC
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill O’Brien has agreed to return to the Patriots as their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
O’Brien spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the University of Alabama. Before that he was the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020, leading them to four playoff appearances before being fired in 2020 after an 0-4 start.
BASEBALL
Sox’s Clevenger under investigation by MLB
Major League Baseball is investigating Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Clevinger after allegations of domestic violence and child abuse, according to The Athletic.
Olivia Finestead, the mother of Clevinger’s 10-month-old daughter, told The Athletic she informed MLB’s Department of Investigations of “incidents of physical, verbal and emotional abuse.” The report included an alleged incident from last June in which Finestead said Clevinger choked her and another “about two weeks later,” when she said Clevinger slapped her in a hotel room and threw used chewing tobacco on their child.
Royals acquire Taylor from Red Sox
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals acquired left-hander Josh Taylor from the Boston Red Sox for injury-prone shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and an additional player on Tuesday, the second straight day that Kansas City dealt one of its surplus position players in a bid to upgraded its lackluster bullpen.
The 30-year-old Taylor missed all of last season with a back injury, but he was stellar over the previous three seasons in Boston, with a 3.69 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 121 appearances. At one point during the 2021 season, he had a streak of 26 consecutive scoreless outings, the longest streak for a left-hander in franchise history.
HOCKEY
NHL All-Star Skills Competition to feature golf event, beach dunk tank
NEW YORK — The NHL All-Star Skills Competition is set to feature two new outdoor events in South Florida: a mix of hockey and golf and a dunk tank on the beach. In what the NHL is calling “Pitch ’n Puck,” six players will play a par 4 with a combination of golf and hockey shots. “Splash Shot” will involve players shooting pucks at targets to dunk their opponents.
