NEW YORK — Fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, suing the NFL and three teams Tuesday over alleged racist hiring practices for aspiring coaches, is alleging the Dolphins offered him $100,000 a game his first season to “tank” so the club could secure the top draft pick.
The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court sought class-action status and unspecified damages from the league, the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants, along with unidentified individuals.
Flores was fired last month by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.
The lawsuit alleges that the league has discriminated against Flores and other Black coaches for racial reasons, denying them positions as head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators and quarterbacks coaches, as well as general managers.
Vikings interview Giants’ Graham for coach
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings conducted their second interview with New York Giants coordinator Patrick Graham on Tuesday, leaving one more head coach candidate to visit with: Jim Harbaugh.
Graham spent the day at team headquarters, after an initial interview Saturday over videoconference. Harbaugh, who has coached Michigan for the last seven seasons, was scheduled to visit the Vikings on Wednesday.
Broncos announce they are officially for sale
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are looking for a new owner in what’s expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history. The Pat D. Bowlen Trust announced Tuesday it’s in the “beginning of a sale process” for a franchise that’s valued at $4 billion and is expected to draw heavy bidding that could push the sale price well beyond that figure.
The highest price paid for a U.S. sports franchise is the $2.35 billion that Alibaba Group cofounder and Canadian billionaire Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. The last NFL team that went on the market was the Carolina Panthers, whom David Tepper bought for $2.275 billion.
Rare Brady card fetches $118K at auction
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A rare football card featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl sold for $118,000 at auction in Maine. The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card was one of only 20 featuring the NFL quarterback who’d won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002.
Former Oklahoma QB Williams to USC
LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Caleb Williams is transferring to Southern California, following head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to the Trojans. Williams posted his long-awaited announcement on social media Tuesday with a video that included the former five-star recruit in a USC uniform and famous Trojans fan Snoop Dogg rapping.
BASEBALL
Spring training likely to be delayed
NEW YORK — Whatever little chance there was of an on-time start to spring training all but vanished Tuesday during a contentious 90-minute negotiating session between locked out players and Major League Baseball. A session on noneconomic issues is set for today and there is no date for the resumption of talks on the core matters, such as luxury tax thresholds. Owners are scheduled to meet from Feb. 8-10 in Orlando, Fla., making it less likely there could be negotiations over those days.
WRESTLING
Iowa-Penn State dual sets BTN record
CHICAGO — Friday’s wrestling dual between top-ranked Penn State and No. 2 Iowa averaged 363,000 viewers, making it the most-watched wrestling broadcast in Big Ten Network history. The previous record was 343,000 viewers, also set by Penn State vs. Iowa in January of 2020. Immediately following the dual, 175,000 viewers tuned in for The B1G Story: The Brands Brothers. The 175,000 viewers set a new record for Big Ten Network original programming, which was previously held by an episode of On The Mat with 146,000 viewers.
BASKETBALL
UConn pays former coach Ollie $11.1M
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut said Tuesday it has complied with a recent arbitration ruling and has paid former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie more than $11.1 million. Arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled last month that Ollie had been fired improperly under the school’s agreement with the American Association of University Professors, of which Ollie was a member.
Bryant to receive sports leadership honor
LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant will be recognized as one of the leading women in sports at an event during Super Bowl week. Bryant — the widow of Kobe Bryant — will be honored at the third annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports on Feb. 8 in Beverly Hills, California.
She will receive the “Be Your Own Champion Award” for her leadership through the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, the Sports Power Brunch organization said in a statement Tuesday.