MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer, making her the franchise's highest-ranking female executive since Wendy Selig-Prieb was the president and chair of the board in the early 2000s.

Brewers officials also said Wronski is the only woman to currently hold the COO title for a major-league franchise.

