US Open Golf
Buy Now

Nick Dunlap hits from the rough on the eighth hole during a practice round for the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament at The Los Angeles Country Club on Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

 Matt York The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — It will be everywhere the players look at this year’s U.S. Open. Chances are, if they’re in it, they really don’t want to be.

The word of the week at Los Angeles Country Club: barranca.