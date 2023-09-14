It was 1953 when the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference first met in a nonconference football game, and it was a good one on a cloudy October afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.

The ACC was an upstart conference in its first year and hoping Duke, its best team, would show up well against a struggling Purdue squad from the first collegiate conference, founded in 1897. With 37 seconds left, backup quarterback Jerry Barger scored on a bootleg run to give Duke a 20-14 win.

