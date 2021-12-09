Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help No. 22 Wisconsin erase a 22-point deficit and beat Indiana, 64-59, on Wednesday in Madison to extend its home domination in the series.
Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn’t beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998. The Hoosiers nearly ended the streak last year, but fell 80-73 at Wisconsin in double overtime.
This Indiana (7-2, 1-1) loss proved even more painful.
Wisconsin trailed 42-20 late in the first half and was down 42-25 at the intermission, but scored the game’s final 11 points. The Badgers outscored Indiana 16-2 over the last 5 minutes, 50 seconds.
Indiana missed 14 of its last 15 shots.
The Hoosiers still led 59-57 when Wisconsin’s Brad Davison forced a steal with 1:41 left. On the Badgers’ ensuing possession, center Steven Vogt passed to Davis, whose corner 3-pointer gave Wisconsin its first lead since the game’s opening minutes.
Indiana’s Xavier Johnson, Race Thompson and Parker Stewart all missed potential go-ahead shots on the Hoosiers’ next possession. After the ball went out of bounds off Wisconsin to give Indiana another opportunity, Stewart drove down the left side of the lane and had his shot attempt blocked by Tyler Wahl with 32 seconds left.
Chucky Hepburn gave Wisconsin breathing room by hitting two free throws for his only points of the night with 23.9 seconds left. After Indiana’s Xavier Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 18 seconds remaining, Hepburn made two more free throws to put the game out of reach.
Indiana’s collapse came after the Hoosiers dominated the first half.
After Wisconsin scored the game’s first five points, Indiana went on a 26-4 run over the next 9 minutes. The Hoosiers capped that spurt by reeling off 12 straight points and holding Wisconsin scoreless for a stretch of 5:15.
Davis had nine rebounds to go along with his 23 points as Wisconsin earned its sixth straight victory. Wahl had seven points and 12 rebounds.
Thompson had 12 points and Johnson 10 for Indiana. Johnson also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
West Virginia 56, UConn 53 — At Morgantown, W.Va.: Taz Sherman scored 23 points and West Virginia held on to win. The Mountaineers (8-1) were terrible at the free throw line but made enough in the closing minute to beat a ranked opponent in their first try this season.
Sean McNeil, who missed West Virginia’s last game with a sore back, added 16 points for the Mountaineers.
Short-handed UConn (8-2) was held to a season low in points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points. R.J. Cole added 14 and Andre Jackson scored 10.
No. 20 Florida 85, North Florida 55 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and Florida ended a two-game skid. Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern on Monday, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9).
