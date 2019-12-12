BOULDER, Colo. — Spencer Haldeman’s steal was quite the tipping point.
Haldeman stole a pass and raced down the floor for a tiebreaking layup with 49 seconds remaining, and Northern Iowa hung on to beat No. 24 Colorado, 79-76, Tuesday night.
Northern Iowa set up the play by putting a double-team on Colorado point guard McKinley Wright IV, whose attempt to pass out of the trap was picked off by Haldeman.
“We hadn’t done it throughout the game at all and we thought that would be a good time to kind of throw them off and throw something different at them and it worked,” said Haldeman, a former Western Dubuque High School all-stater. “I was thinking just make the play, just execute and finish the layup.”
Wright said he should have called a timeout rather than make the hasty pass.
“We had a set call and they double-teamed me off the ball screen,” Wright said. “I was trying to hit the short roller and their backside came up to help and jumped the pass. I should have just kept it and called timeout.”
Northern Iowa defeated a ranked team for the first time since topping No. 25 Wichita State, 53-50, on Feb. 13, 2016. The Panthers had lost their previous seven encounters against ranked opponents.
AJ Green and Trae Berhow had 20 points apiece to lead Northern Iowa (9-1), which has won three straight since losing to West Virginia.
Berhow and Green each hit five 3-pointers. Green’s last 3 with 1:10 left to play evened the score at 76-all after Colorado (7-2) had taken a 76-73 lead on a layup by Wright.
Haldeman then stepped in front of Wright’s pass and broke away for the go-ahead basket. After Green added a free throw, Colorado’s Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert both missed tying 3-point tries in the final seconds.
“Tonight that was a terrific team, and our guys learned that we are capable against one of the best teams in the country,” Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said. “I just thought the guys dug in the last three minutes when it felt like it was going back to Colorado. They answered the bell.”
(Wednesday’s games)
No. 15 Arizona 99, Omaha 49 — At Tucson, Ariz.: Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season. The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on Omaha early and keeping their foot on gas.
Rutgers 72, Wisconsin 65 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Geo Baker had 22 points, bouncing back from his worst game of the season, to lead Rutgers. Baker had just four points on 1 of 7 shooting in Rutgers’ loss at No. 11 Michigan State on Sunday night, having come into that game averaging 13 points per game. He was 9 of 18 in the win over Wisconsin (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten). Kobe King led Wisconsin with 18 points.