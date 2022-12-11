Dolphins 49ers Football
Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy will make his first NFL start today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 Lachlan Cunningham The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles.

When Purdy makes his first career start today for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks.

