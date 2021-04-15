MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday before the doubleheader against Boston.
Simmons has said he doesn’t plan to take the vaccine, which was made available in a single-shot dosage to the team at Target Field last Thursday. Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Simmons was experiencing “very mild” symptoms and resting at his home. The positive test result was received late Tuesday, after the Twins lost 4-2 to the Red Sox.
After the initial phase of contact tracing, the Twins determined no additional players needed to be quarantined. If he is asymptomatic, Simmons can return 10 days after the original test as long as he comes back negative at the end of the waiting period.
The Twins held a meeting to remind players and staff to heed virus protocols, even though a majority of them have gotten vaccinated. The full immunization period isn’t in effect yet.
“We’re not out of the woods by any means on that front,” Falvey said, adding: “Now is the time to be as vigilant as possible.”
White Sox place Cease on IL
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Dylan Cease on the injured list Wednesday in a precautionary move after he exhibited some symptoms associated with COVID-19. General manager Rick Hahn said Cease has not tested positive for COVID-19.
FOOTBALL
Girl hurt in Reid crash out of hospital
The 5-year-old girl injured during a car crash caused by former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been released from the hospital. According to KWCH, Ariel Young is recovering at home after more than two months in the hospital.
Reid, 35, was charged with DWI in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday following the Feb. 4 collision that occurred on a highway near the Chiefs’ practice facility days before the Super Bowl. Reid’s blood alcohol concentration was .113, over the .08 legal limit, according to prosecutors.
Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney
CLEVELAND — Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, who will pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks and maybe get them deeper in the playoffs.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn’t always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks. The sides agreed to a deal after he completed a medical exam.
Man accuses Donald of assault at club
PITTSBURGH — A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries
Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.
HOCKEY
Sabres' Eichel ruled out for season
Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel won’t play the rest of the season because of a neck injury.
The team said Wednesday that Eichel has a herniated disk and is expected to be healthy for the start of next season. The 24-year-old center hasn’t played since March 7. Coach Don Granato said he didn’t know if Eichel would need surgery.
Eichel had 18 points in 21 games before coming out of Buffalo’s lineup. The 2015 No. 2 pick and face of the beleaguered franchise is three seasons into an $80 million, eight-year contract that runs until 2026.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC plans full Vegas crowd in July
The UFC intends to welcome a capacity crowd at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on July 10 when Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor fight for the third time. UFC President Dana White announced his plan Wednesday for the promotion’s first sellout show in its hometown since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
AUTO RACING
Goodyear to sponsor Darlington race
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington Raceway has partnered with tire manufacturer Goodyear to sponsor its spring NASCAR Cup Series event next month.
Track officials announced Wednesday that the race on May 9 will be called the Goodyear 400. It’s the first time Darlington has hosted a Mother’s Day weekend race since 2013. The raceway’s Southern 500 moved back to September in 2015.