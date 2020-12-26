BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, a 12-time NBA champion who was one of only seven players in history to win championships in college and the pros along with an Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 88.
The Celtics said Jones’ family confirmed Friday that he died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years.
Earlier this year, two of Jones’ Celtics teammates died: John Thompson, 78, and Tom Heinsohn, 86.
A point guard who excelled on defense, Jones joined with Bill Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.
Jones reunited with Russell in Boston to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66. He retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant, where he earned another championship ring in 1972.
Jones was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and ‘86 championships. Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.
Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.
FOOTBALL
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officials in Birmingham are pondering the future of Legion Field, the 71,000-seat stadium that was once known as the “Football Capital of the South.”
The 93-year-old stadium was the site of the Iron Bowl and other big football games, and it’s still the home of UAB football. But the Blazers will move to another venue, Protective Stadium, that’s set to open in 2021 closer to downtown.
While it’s unclear what will happen to Legion Field, City Council member William Parker told WIAT-TV the city wants to keep it running and is looking for new ways to attract people to the stadium, which is expensive to maintain because of its age.
Completed in 1927, Legion Field also hosted concerts. Parker is proposing its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games but has made enough progress that could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore. If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9), which needs to keep winning in the NFC East, where it trails Washington by one game and is tied with Dallas.
Whoever is at quarterback, he will not have receiver Golden Tate to target. Tate was declared out with a calf issue.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.
Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion.
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion and shin injury.
Bosa, who was voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time earlier this week, will miss his third game of the season. He was inactive for the Nov. 8 game against Las Vegas and Nov. 15 contest at Miami due to a concussion.
The Chargers (5-9) have also ruled out defensive tackle Uchenna Nwosu due to a knee injury. Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, second in the AFC with 100 receptions, is questionable due to a hamstring strain.
The New York Jets made a $1 million donation to four organizations as part of the team’s social justice, inclusion and diversity efforts.
All Stars Project, Innocence Project, New York Urban League, and Year Up , which have the goal of reducing barriers and creating opportunities for individuals in need, each will get $250,000.
Chargers owner Dean Spanos gave employees on the business and community sides a COVID-19 hardship allowance in their paychecks last week. The amount for each of the 110 employees varied depending on how many years a person has been with the club.
Spanos’ gesture comes at a time when some franchises throughout professional sports have resorted to furloughs or layoffs due to the loss of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. It also comes as many NFL franchises are assessing their business plans for 2021.
The Chargers last week announced an expanded partnership with the Liberty Hill Foundation, a national leader in social justice, that included a $100,000 donation.
The Arizona Cardinals have partnered with State Farm to provide 8,000 meals to 500 families from Mesquite High School for the holiday season.
The meals, prepared by Craft Culinary Concepts at State Farm Stadium, will be picked up by the preselected families at a contactless drive-thru at the school on Monday. Each of the 500 families identified by the school will receive four home-cooked meals, bread and a gallon of milk.
“This year has hit so many hard-working families, leaving them feeling lost and alone and unsure of how to make ends meet,” says Rod Huston, principal of Mesquite High School. “ Mesquite understands the value of being good neighbors and building relationships with our community and its families. Allowing us to help these students start 2021 in a positive fashion will go a long way in helping them have a great second semester.”