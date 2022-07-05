Trevor Story hit a solo homer, Kutter Crawford pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-hit relief and the Boston Red Sox won their eighth straight Fourth of July game, beating the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-0, on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.
Franchy Cordero added an RBI single for the Red Sox, who won their second straight game and improved to just 9-16 against AL East rivals.
“Kutter gave us a lot, helped us out a lot in the pen there,” Story said. “He looked great.”
With a handful of its players wearing long sleeves with stars and stripes on a warm, sunny day, Boston matched its franchise record for consecutive July 4 wins, accomplished from 1901-04 and 1936-39, when teams played doubleheaders.
Tampa Bay had its three-game winning streak halted and lost a road series opener for the eighth straight time. The Rays had just two hits, both singles.
Story put the Red Sox ahead in the fourth, driving a changeup from Josh Fleming (2-4) into the back of Boston’s bullpen for his 13th homer.
Tigers 4-5, Guardians 1-3 — At Detroit: Jonathan Schoop had two singles to close out a six-hit night, Eric Haase had his sixth home run and Tyler Alexander pitched three-plus scoreless innings of relief to lead Detroit in the second game for a sweep of the day-night doubleheader.
Schoop, who entered the day hitting .191, had four singles in four at-bats in the opener. Tigers starter Alex Faedo was pulled for right hip soreness in the top of the fourth and Alexander (2-3) took over. Schoop had an RBI single and Victor Reyes a run-scoring grounder to tie it 3-3 in the fourth. Riley Greene’s RBI infield single in the sixth put the Tigers ahead and Haase homered in the seventh.
Orioles 7, Rangers 6 — At Baltimore: Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore (3-1) hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th.
Rookie Adley Rutschman tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall.
Baltimore got its sixth walkoff win and reached the season’s midpoint at 37-44, a vast improvement from 27-54 at the halfway point last year. Bryan Baker (3-3) struck out two in a hitless 10th.
Astros 7, Royals 6 — At Houston: Yordan Álvarez his 24th homer, a tiebreaking, two-out drive off Scott Barlow (2-2) in the ninth as Houston overcame a 5-0 fourth-inning deficit and won its seventh straight. Kyle Tucker sparked a three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Houston won for the 15th time in 18 games. Ryne Stanek (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 3, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th, a drive off Tanner Rainey (1-3).
Miami beat the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row. They extended their winning streak to five.
Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1) got the win after pitching a scoreless ninth, and Dylan Floro got his second save in as many days — his first two this season.
Diamondbacks 8, Giants 3 — At Phoenix: Madison Bumgarner posted a win against his former team and Arizona handed the Giants their fifth straight loss. Buddy Kennedy drove in a pair of runs and Cooper Hummel scored twice for Arizona. The Giants have lost 11 of 14.
Bumgarner, now in his third season with Arizona after helping the Giants win three World Series championships, allowed three runs in five innings. The 32-year-old lefty struck out four and walked three.
Mets 7, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor homered, helping New York beat lowly Cincinnati. Taijuan Walker (7-2) struck out nine in six innings as NL East-leading New York earned its second straight win after a stretch of four losses in five games. The Mets improved to 50-30, and ace right-hander Max Scherzer returns Tuesday night after being sidelined by a strained left oblique muscle.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 8, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Rookie Julio Rodriguez hit a monster two-run homer, Cal Raleigh drove in four runs and Chris Flexen was strong for 6 2/3 innings as Seattle beat lackluster San Diego. The Mariners won their third straight game and for the sixth time in seven games. The Padres gave their home fans nothing to cheer about, as they lost for the eighth time in 11 games.
