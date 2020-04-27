ORLANDO, Fla.— A star high school football player from Florida who had signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Louisville was fatally shot late Saturday, Orlando police said.
Dexter Rentz Jr. tied a state record in 2017 when he intercepted five passes in a single game while playing as a sophomore at Ocoee High School, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Police said the high school senior was among four people hit by gunfire, and the only fatality, in a crime called into authorities shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
An outpouring of grief on social media paid tribute to Rentz, who was looking forward to becoming a wide receiver for the Cardinal.
Louisville’s head football coach, Scott Satterfield, lamented the death in a statement Sunday that described Rentz as “a great young man who had a contagious personality.”
When he announced some of his new recruits in February, Cardinals assistant coach Gunter Brewer called Rentz “a great kid” whom he looked forward to coaching, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Rentz had verbally committed with Louisville last June, the newspaper said, citing a radio interview in which he said his goal in his final year of high school was to grow as a leader and help “the young guys see that there’s more to it than football.”
The NFL Draft this weekend ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt. The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. The previous high was 6.2 million last year.
CHICAGO — Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced. Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after after seven years of marriage and a decade together.
Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. He was with the Bears from 2009-2016. Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004. Her E! Network series “Very Cavallari” following her life and marriage premiered in 2018.
Cavallari and Cutler have three young children — two sons and a daughter.
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said.
AUTO RACING
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Talladega Superspeedway wasn’t immune from “The Big One” or a typical overtime finish, even in virtual racing.
Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR’s invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday’s esports event.
Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots.
Newman to race when NASCAR resumes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman said he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.
Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters. Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking before NASCAR’s iRacing event Sunday, Newman said on Fox Sports that he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track.
BASKETBALL
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina leading scorer A.J. Lawson is entering the NBA draft for a second straight season. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin confirmed Sunday that Lawson would not hire an agent, meaning he could return to the team for his junior season. He started all 31 games this season at South Carolina, averaging a team-best 13.4 points a game. The NBA draft combine is scheduled for May 21-24.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida guards Andrew Nembhard and Tre Mann have declared for the NBA draft while keeping open the option of returning to school.
Nembhard also declared for the draft last year and eventually returned to Florida after not getting invited to the NBA scouting combine. The sophomore averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 2019-20.
Mann, a freshman, averaged 5.3 points off the bench for the Gators.