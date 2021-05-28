INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 is set to become the largest sporting event since the pandemic hit in early 2020 with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 expected to attend Sunday’s race.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway worked with the Marion County Public Health Department to determine that 40% of venue capacity will be allowed. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250,000 grandstand seats and the ability to host close to 400,000 on race day throughout the entire property.
Other large sporting events have included more than 73,000 fans at the bout earlier this month in Arlington, Texas, between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders and 78,000 for a cricket match last month in Melbourne, Australia. But the Indy 500 will dwarf those totals this weekend.
The track also decided to lift the local broadcast blackout and allow Central Indiana fans the chance to watch beginning at 10 a.m. on NBC.
NBC averaged 3.67 million viewers and a 2.3 rating for last year’s Indy 500, won by Takuma Sato in August when the race was moved away from Memorial Day weekend because of the pandemic and held without spectators for the first time in its 104 runnings. IMS also lifted its usual local blackout last year because spectators were not permitted.
The infield’s raucous “Snake Pit” will be closed and all the traditional pre-race concerts will not be held, including on Friday’s Carb Day. There will be suite seating and the Pagoda will be open to those with tickets, but the midway will be closed.
BASEBALL
Mets shut Syndergaard down for 6 weeks
NEW YORK — Mets manager Luis Rojas said Thursday that right-hander Noah Syndergaard will not throw for six weeks after an MRI revealed right elbow inflammation.
Syndergaard, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, appeared to be a few weeks away from rejoining the Mets before he left his second rehab start with Class A St. Lucie on Tuesday after just one inning. His velocity, normally in the mid-to-high 90s, was clocked in the mid-80s by the end of his stint Tuesday.
Surgery for Reds’ Senzel, Hoffman to IL
CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to have knee surgery on Friday and could miss four to six weeks. The Reds also announced Thursday that right-handed starter Jeff Hoffman has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sore shoulder.
BASKETBALL
76ers, Knicks issue bans to unruly fans
The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers each banned a fan and issued apologies Thursday for actions directed at opposing players during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced” going forward.
The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, and the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook. Both incidents occurred Wednesday night.
GOLF
Spieth, Garcia lead, Mickelson 10 back
FORT WORTH, Texas — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group.
Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy Thursday and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge with Sergio Garcia. The 50-year-old Mickelson, only four days after becoming the oldest winner of a golf major, was 10 strokes back after a 73 that ended with the 22-foot birdie.
HOCKEY
Toronto’s Tavares back on skates
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice for a skate on Thursday, one week after suffering a concussion and a knee injury in a scary collision.
Tavares skated at Scotiabank Arena with fellow Leafs forward Nick Foligno (lower-body injury), who missed his third straight game in Toronto’s playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
Tavares was checked to the ice in the first period of last Thursday’s 2-1 loss in Game 1 by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot into the path of an onrushing Corey Perry, who was unable to avoid contact. Perry’s knee hit Tavares’ face.
U.S. beats Latvia at worlds
RIGA, Latvia — Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia, 4-2, on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans’ third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, a point behind Finland.