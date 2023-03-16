WBC Baseball Australia Cuba
Cuban players celebrate after defeating Australia in their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game Wednesday in Tokyo.

 Eugene Hoshiko The Associated Press

Cuba earned a 7,500-mile flight to Miami for a trip to the World Baseball Classic semifinals for the first time since 2006.

“Cuban baseball fans are so emotional right now. They have been waiting for a long time at the moment,” manager Armando Johnson said after a 4-3 win over Australia on Wednesday night in Tokyo. “This is the new page, new chapter.”

