Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a home 5-2 win over Milwaukee, and the Brewers also earned a playoff spot Sunday via help on the West Coast moments later.
St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games today.
The Brewers (29-31) locked up the eighth seed and a third consecutive postseason berth after the Padres beat San Francisco, 5-4, in a game that ended about 15 minutes later. The Giants finished with an identical record as the Brewers but lost out on a tiebreaker due to an inferior intradivision record.
Milwaukee will face the top-seeded Dodgers in Los Angeles in a three-game series that also starts Wednesday.
The Brewers haven’t had a winning record at any point this season. Milwaukee and Houston will be the first teams ever to qualify for the playoffs with a losing mark.
Padres 5, Giants 4 — At San Francisco: Wil Myers homered in the second for San Diego (37-23), the NL’s No. 4 seed, as the Padres prepare for their first postseason in 14 years.
Nationals 15, Mets 5 — At Washington: Juan Soto became the National League’s youngest batting champion, Trea Turner hit a grand slam and drove in seven runs, and Washington beat New York.
Diamondbacks 11, Rockies 3 — At Phoenix: Madison Bumgarner pitched five scoreless innings to win his first game for Arizona in his ninth and final start this season.
INTERLEAGUE
Cubs 10, White Sox 8 — At Chicago: The South Siders scored five in the eighth inning, and Yasmani Grandal’s two-run homer trimmed the Cubs’ lead to 10-8 in the ninth. Andrew Chafin came in with two outs and a runner on and struck out Nomar Mazara looking for his first save of the season. Kris Bryant, Billy Hamilton and David Bote homered for the Cubs (34-26), who rested Anthony Rizzo, Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras and Ian Happ a day after clinching the NL Central title. Adbert Alzolay (1-1) struck out a career-high eight in five effective innings.
Rays 5, Phillies 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Rookie pitcher Josh Fleming allowed four hits over six innings and AL East champion Tampa Bay eliminated Philadelphia from the playoff race.
Reds 5, Twins 3 (10 innings) — At Minneapolis: Tucker Barnhart and Eugenio Suárez had RBI singles a three-run 10th inning, and Cincinnati beat Minnesota in a regular-season finale that determined postseason matchups. Cincinnati (31-29) became the National League’s seventh seed and will play No. 2 Atlanta starting Wednesday. Minnesota (36-24) clinched its second straight American League Central title despite the defeat when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cubs. The Twins host No. 6 Houston starting Tuesday.
Dodgers 5, Angels 0 — At Los Angeles: AJ Pollock homered twice and NL West champion Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep. Pollock’s drive gave the Dodgers a major league-leading 118 homers.
Marlins 5, Yankees 0 — At New YorkL Miami ended a streak of 10 straight seasons without a winning record, beating New York behind a home run and three RBIs from rookie Jazz Chisholm.
Red Sox 9, Braves 1 — At Atlanta: Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as last-place Boston won its final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating playoff-bound Atlanta.
Indians 8, Pirates 6 — At Cleveland: Carlos Santana had four RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as Cleveland rallied to clinch home-field advantage for its AL wild-card series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rangers 8, Astros 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Houston is going into the playoffs with a losing record after Rougned Odor homered twice for Texas in a win, the third in a row for the Rangers over the defending American League champions.
Athletics 6, Mariners 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Mark Canha drove in four runs and Oakland came back to beat Seattle in its final tune-up before the postseason.
Blue Jays 7, Orioles 5 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: Renato Núñez reached base three times in his return to the lineup and Cedric Mullins hit two triples for the Orioles. Baltimore’s Travis Lakins Sr. (3-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. Cesar Valdez worked the ninth for his third save in three chances.
Royals 3, Tigers 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brady Singer (4-5) finished his rookie season with a stellar performance, Alex Gordon wrapped up his long Royals career with a fond farewell and Kansas City ended its season with a win over Detroit.