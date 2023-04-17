Bruins Canadiens Hockey
Buy Now

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery (center) led his team to the Presidents’ Trophy in the National Hockey League this season. Boston faces Florida in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

 Graham Hughes The Canadian Press

BOSTON — The NHL record-setting Boston Bruins only need to glance over at the opposing bench to see what’s happened to Presidents’ Trophy winners for nearly the last decade.

Coming off a record regular season that earned them the award with the most points (135) and wins (65) in league history, the Bruins begin their opening-round playoff series on Monday night at TD Garden against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.