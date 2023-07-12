APTOPIX Britain Wimbledon Tennis
Buy Now

Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Iga Swiatek to win their women’s singles match on Day 9 of Wimbledon on Tuesday in London. Svitolina beat the top-ranked player, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

 Kirsty Wigglesworth The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England — The last time Elina Svitolina was a Grand Slam semifinalist — twice, actually, in 2019 — she was pursuing the usual trappings of success in professional sports: trophies, money, fame, etc.

Now Svitolina plays for more important reasons. For her daughter, Skaï, who was born in October. For her country, Ukraine, where a war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022 continues to this day.

Recommended for you