Noah Syndergaard was rocked in his return to New York, giving up Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer in a four-run first inning that propelled the Yankees over the reeling Los Angeles Angels, 9-1, Tuesday night.
Starting a high-profile three-game series against Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout & Co., New York improved the American League’s best record to 34-14 and sent the Angels (27-23) to their season-worst sixth straight loss.
Jordan Montgomery (1-1) pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, allowing Luis Rengifo’s seventh-inning homer on a hanging curveball.
Aaron Judge, the 6-foot-7 All-Star, helped out with his glove, jumping to get his glove above the 8-foot-5 center-field wall to deny Ohtani a possible home run in the first.
A Mets fan favorite across town at Citi Field from 2015-19, Syndergaard hardly resembled the flamethrower known as Thor. He missed all of 2020 following Tommy John surgery and returned to pitch two innings during the final week of last season. Syndergaard signed a $21 million, one-year deal with the Angels and has reinvented himself, his old 98 mph bolts now absent.
Syndergaard (4-3) got just one swinging strike among 45 pitches, averaging 94 mph with his fastball. He allowed five runs, seven hits and a walk.
Mariners 10, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: George Kirby allowed four hits in six innings for his first big league win, and Taylor Trammell had three hits and four RBIs to lead Seattle. Trammell hit an RBI double in the second when his grounder up the middle caromed off second base and into shallow center field.
Twins 8-0, Tigers 2-4 — At Detroit: Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as Detroit, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, salvaged a split. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk. Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to help the Twins win the opener.
Guardians 8, Royals 3 — At Cleveland: Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and rookie Oscar Gonzalez doubled in two runs, leading Cleveland.
Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5 — At Toronto: Alejandro Kirk’s two-run homer in the fifth gave Toronto a 6-3 lead, and the Blue Jays held on to win. Andrew Vaughn homered in the first and singled in a run in the fifth for Chicago. Danny Mendick also drove in a pair for the White Sox.
Rangers 3, Rays 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Martin Perez struck out five in seven innings of three-hit ball, and Texas defeated Tampa Bay. Corey Seager hit a solo home run in the fourth, and Adolis Garcia followed with a two-run shot.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 2, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Luis Castillo struck out 10 while pitching six innings of one-hit ball, and Cincinnati won at Fenway Park for the first time since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series. Joey Votto twice doubled off the top of the outfield wall, and Cincinnati scored both runs on Boston throwing errors.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 10, Nationals 0 — At New York: Starling Marte hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, and Luis Guillorme, Mark Canha, Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar followed with two-run hits later it the game to lead New York to the rout. Trevor Williams pitched five innings, and three relievers closed out the win.
