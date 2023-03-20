DULUTH, Minn. — Kirsten Simms scored a goal and Cami Kronish had 31 saves to help Wisconsin beat top-seeded and defending NCAA champion Ohio State, 1-0, on Sunday, earning the Badgers their record seventh national women’s hockey title.
Simms, who hid behind Ohio State’s Lauren Bernard in front of the net, flicked a wrister into the goal to give Wisconsin the lead at 13:28 of the first period.
Wisconsin (29-10-2), which lost five consecutive games at one point in January, has won three of the last four national championships (2019, ‘21 and ‘23 — 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19). The Badgers have appeared in an NCAA-leading 14 of the last 17 Frozen Fours.
Kronish, who had 37 saves in the Badgers’ 3-2 overtime win over No. 2 seed Minnesota in the semifinals, was named the Frozen Four’s most outstanding player.
Ohio State (33-6-2), which entered play having scored at least two goals in every game but one this season, was shut out for the first time in the last 57 matches, dating to a 1-0 loss to Minnesota-Duluth — which the Buckeyes later beat in the 2022 national championship game — on Jan. 21, 2022. Ohio State finished the season tied with the Badgers for second in the country with 169 goals, seven fewer than Minnesota.
BASEBALL
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has a broken right thumb and needs surgery after getting hurt in Venezuela’s 9-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic.
The second baseman fell to the field after he was struck by the 95.9 mph sinker from Colorado reliever Daniel Bard in the fifth inning Saturday night. The Astros say they will announce a prognosis after the operation.
FOOTBALL
The Carolina Panthers added yet another experienced veteran to their offense on Sunday night, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Adam Thielen from the Minnesota Vikings.
The 32-year-old Thielen was released earlier this offseason after spending the past nine seasons with the Vikings, where he caught 534 passes for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games. Thielen caught 70 passes last season for 716 yards and six touchdowns while paired with All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have acquired receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans. The deal adds a speedy veteran to play alongside CeeDee Lamb.
Houston gets a fifth-round pick this year and a 2024 sixth-rounder. The trade is reminiscent of a year ago when Dallas sent No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for two late-round picks. The difference is the Texans will pay $6 million of Cooks’ $18 million salary. The Browns absorbed the entire $20 million owed to Cooper. It’s the fifth time the 29-year-old Cooks has been traded.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey was suspended from the team after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday, the team said.
The 23-year-old, who was a team captain last season, was booked at about 2:45 a.m. and released after posting $500 bond, according to online records from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
SKIING
SOLDEU, Andorra — Mikaela Shiffrin won her 21st career giant slalom at the World Cup Finals as the American standout ended the season with yet another record.
The victory moved Shiffrin past Vreni Schneider after matching the Swiss skier’s mark of 20 World Cup GS victories last week. The American has won seven of the last eight events and took the GS world title last month.
Shiffrin extended the all-time record for most career wins to 88. Shiffrin also set a personal best of 2,206 World Cup points from 31 starts this season. Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway finished 0.06 seconds behind in second. Canadian skier Valerie Grenier was third.
MOTOR SPORTS
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Max Verstappen drove from 15th to second to give Red Bull a 1-2 finish Sunday in what is shaping up to be a runaway season for the reigning Formula One champions.
And there have only been two races so far. But it’s been two Red Bull wins, two 1-2 finishes, and an air of desperation from everyone else on the grid.
Fernando Alonso finished third for the second consecutive race for what would have been his 100th career podium. But he was later handed a 10-second penalty for incorrectly serving an early penalty and that dropped him to fourth.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Austin Hill continued his dominant start to the NASCAR Xfinity season, holding off Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway late Saturday for his third win in five races.
Hill overcome a record-setting day of cautions. There were 11 cautions, the most for an Xfinity race in Atlanta. Hill previously collected Xfinity wins at Daytona on Feb. 18 to open the season and at Las Vegas on March 4. One of the cautions led a frustrated Josh Williams to make an unusual exit in the first stage, leaving his car parked on the start-finish line for dramatic effect.
TENNIS
Alcaraz wins Indian Wells over Medvedev
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2 to win the BNP Paribas Open title and regain the world’s No. 1 ranking. The 19-year-old Spaniard will move from second to first in the ATP Tour rankings on Monday, displacing Novak Djokovic.
In the women’s final, Elena Rybakina beat Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (11), 6-4 and handed the world’s second-ranked player just her second loss this year. Alcaraz and Rybakina earned $1,262,220 each for their victories.
