Ashley Joens scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 10 Iowa State rolled past Jacksonville, 84-50, on Sunday in Ames, Iowa.
It was the 53rd double-double of Joens’ career, helping the Cyclones (7-2) bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Iowa. Stephanie Soares added 20 points and had eight rebounds for Iowa State.
Shynia Jackson led Jacksonville (5-3) with 13 points.
Iowa State missed nine of its first 10 shots from 3-point range — and was 2 of 10 overall — before seizing control of the game.
Nyamer Diew hit from behind the arc to give the Cyclones a 13-7 lead. Lexi Donarski added another 3-pointer to make it 18-7.
“We kind of started off not knocking down some shots, but once they started falling it started to come to us and it felt good,” Joens said. “You start to see the ball go into the basket and gain some confidence, again.”
Joens continued a 19-1 run with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter that extended the margin to 23-7. Iowa State eventually built a 40-13 advantage.
Jacksonville shot just 32% before halftime and trailed 47-22.
“I thought defensively we followed the game plan perfectly,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “I thought offensively we were fairly efficient. We didn’t shoot the threeball great, but everything else was good.”
Joens now ranks fifth in Big 12 history with 2,545 career points.
“I thought she was fantastic from start to finish,” Fennelly said. “That set the tone for everyone.”
(Saturday’s game)
No. 16 Iowa 87, Minnesota 64 — At Iowa City: Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Monika Czinano scored 22 and Iowa routed Minnesota.
Clark, who led the nation with a 27.3 scoring average coming into the game, sank 11 of 26 shots with four 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten Conference). Clark, a junior, finished one assist shy of claiming her eighth career triple-double and second of the season. She added four steals. Czinano made 11 of 17 shots before fouling out. McKenna Warnock pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Clark and Czinano both scored eight points to help the Hawkeyes grab a 24-18 lead after one quarter.
Clark scored 11 in the second quarter and Iowa took a comfortable 49-37 lead into halftime. Mara Braun scored all 14 of her points in the first half for Minnesota (5-5, 1-1). She made 5 of 10 shots from the floor, while her teammates hit only 7 of 28.
Iowa’s lead was still 12 heading into the final period, but Clark buried a 3-pointer and Czinano scored three straight baskets to up the Hawkeyes’ advantage to 75-55 with 8:15 left to play.
Amaya Battle had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists before fouling out for the Golden Gophers, who have lost eight straight to Iowa.
Czinano’s younger sister Maggie Czinano scored four points off the bench for Minnesota.
