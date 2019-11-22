CHICAGO — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky practiced in full for the second straight day Thursday at Halas Hall as he recovers from a right hip pointer.
Bears coach Matt Nagy, who speaks to the media before practice, said Wednesday’s practice was light, and it was difficult to see how Trubisky’s mechanics looked during what he described as “half-speed” work. He expected to have a better idea of Trubisky’s status after Thursday’s session.
“It’s kind of hard to see exactly (where he’s at), just because of that,” Nagy said. “But I liked the way he looked. … We want to do everything we possibly can to get him right. We’ll see how today goes and then see how (Friday) goes and then see how Saturday goes.”
Nagy said Trubisky said he felt pretty good, and Nagy thought that was “a step in the right direction” as the Bears gear up for Sunday’s game against the Giants at Soldier Field.
Trubisky suffered the hip injury during a second-quarter sack against the Rams on Sunday night, and Nagy pulled him in favor of backup Chase Daniel with just more than three minutes to play.
Right tackle Bobby Massie, who had a back injury against the Rams, also practiced in full.
Tight end Adam Shaheen remained out of practice with a foot injury, while inside linebacker Danny Trevathan was absent with an elbow injury. Outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, who has missed the last three games with a quad injury, was limited.
Rudolph denies using racial slur in brawl
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is denying an anonymous report alleging he used a racial slur shortly before his confrontation with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reported Garrett told the NFL during the appeal of his indefinite suspension Rudolph used the slur just before a confrontation between the two players that included Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and then hitting the quarterback in the head with it. The NFL upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension on Thursday, though the accusation added another complex layer to an already emotionally charged rivalry.
BASEBALL
White Sox sign Grandal to largest contract in team history
CHICAGO — The White Sox made a big addition to their lineup Thursday, signing All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract. The switch hitter will receive $18.25 million per year from 2020-23.
The deal is the biggest contract in White Sox history. The previous largest was Jose Abreu’s six-year, $68 million deal in 2013.
Grandal, 31, had a .246/.380/.468 slash line with 28 home runs, 77 RBIs, 79 runs and 109 walks in 153 games with the Brewers in 2019. He has been an All-Star twice, in 2015 (with the Dodgers) and 2019. Grandal is a career .241 hitter with 136 doubles, 141 home runs, 416 RBIs and 374 runs in 879 games in eight major-league seasons with the Padres (2012-14), Dodgers (2015-18) and Brewers (2019).
Sherman approved as new Royals owner
ARLINGTON, Texas — John Sherman was approved Thursday as the new controlling owner of the Kansas City Royals, and his group plans to close its deal to purchase the last-place team from David Glass and his family next week.
Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to approve the deal, which was announced Aug. 30 and was expected to be worth about $1 billion. Sherman and his local co-investors will become only the third owners since Ewing Kauffman founded the club ahead of the 1969 season.
Girardi hires Dillon as hitting coach
PHILADELPHIA — Joe Dillon has been hired as hitting coach for the Philadelphia Phillies under new manager Joe Girardi. Dillon served as assistant hitting coach for the Washington Nationals for the past two seasons and previously spent two seasons as the minor league hitting coordinator for the Miami Marlins. He began his coaching career with the Nationals in 2014 as hitting coach for Triple-A Syracuse for two seasons.
BASKETBALL
Bucks beat Blazers for 6th straight win
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Carmelo Anthony and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers, 137-129, on Thursday night.
Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks to their sixth straight victory. Antetokounmpo, who also had a triple-double in the season opener, has 16 career triple-doubles. Milwaukee is 14-2 in those games. Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists in the Bucks’ highest-scoring game of the season.
After scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes in his season debut Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Anthony had 10 points in the first half Thursday.
Antetokounmpo sues contractor
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing a home remodeling contractor he says failed to perform the work for which he was hired.
The lawsuit says Antetokounmpo hired David Gonzalez, of Cedarburg, to do some remodeling work at his suburban Milwaukee home. The work included painting, installing new countertops, flooring, landscaping and fencing.
The Journal Sentinel says Antetokounmpo made a $40,000 down payment on work that was expected to top $238,000. The lawsuit says some of the work was never done or wasn’t done correctly. Antetokounmpo claims Gonzalez fraudulently obtained more than $144,000 just for the fence project, didn’t install it or get the necessary permits.
GOLF
Simpson holds lead in final PGA event
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Webb Simpson birdied seven of his last 10 holes at the Plantation Course on Thursday for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead in the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the year.
The top-ranked player in the field at No. 12, Simpson is coming off a six-week break since tying for seventh in Las Vegas. He began the birdie run on the par-5 18th and played the front nine in 6-under 30 with birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 and 9.