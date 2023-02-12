Coleman Hawkins scored 18 points and Illinois held No. 24 Rutgers scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the second half, rallying for a 69-60 win Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) trailed, 47-41, with 14 1/2 minutes left before Hawkins’ 3-pointer started a 19-0 run. Rutgers (16-9, 8-6) missed 15 straight shots during its drought.
Hawkins hit four consecutive shots — including a 3 — and gave the Illini the lead for good at 48-47. The Illini have won three straight against ranked opponents.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Hawkins “bides his time” with a patient approach reminiscent of former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu.
Hawkins said it isn’t “anyone’s fault but mine” that he has frequently taken some time to work his way into games this season. He went 3 of 4 in the first half with three rebounds and three assists before keying the big run.
“Today I tried to get involved, tried to get a few shots in and get to the offensive glass, whatever that is, to kind of impact the game early,” Hawkins said. “I think that energy carried over.”
Illinois players combined for seven blocked shots to Rutgers’ six. Hawkins also had eight rebounds. Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. each added 15 points for the Illini.
Nebraska 73, Wisconsin 63 (OT) — At Lincoln, Neb.: Keisei Tominaga poured in 22 points and keyed a Nebraska comeback that erased a 17-point second-half deficit and a 12-0 run in overtime to carry the Cornhuskers past Wisconsin. It was the largest Nebraska comeback win since 2013.
Chucky Hepburn had 19 points to lead Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8). Connor Essegian added 13 points and Max Klesmit had 12.
Drake 82, Southern Illinois 59 — At Des Moines: Roman Penn had 21 points in Drake’s win over Southern Illinois. Penn added five rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4 Missouri Valley Conference).
Indiana State 80, Northern Iowa 62 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Courvoisier McCauley had 21 points to lead Indiana State over Northern Iowa. Tytan Anderson led the way for the Panthers (12-14, 8-8) with 13 points. Dubuque Hempstead grad Michael Duax had eight points and six rebounds.
No. 3 Alabama 77, Auburn 69 — At Auburn, Ala.: Rylan Griffen scored 16 points, Mark Sears added 15 and Alabama held off Auburn.
No. 5 Texas 94, West Virginia 60 — At Austin, Texas: Sir’Jabri Rice scored 24 points in just 17 minutes and Texas defeated West Virginia.
Missouri 86, No. 6 Tennessee 85 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: D’Andre Gholston hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Missouri a stunning victory over Tennessee. Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter finished with five points, three rebounds and three assists for the Tigers.
No. 8 Virginia 69, Duke 62 (OT) — At Charlottesville, Va.: Armaan Franklin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, to lift Virginia over Duke in overtime.
No. 9 Kansas 78, Oklahoma 55 — At Norman, Okla.: Jalen Wilson scored 18 points, and Kansas rolled past Oklahoma.
No. 10 Marquette 89, Georgetown 75 — At Washington: Kam Jones, Oso Ighodaro and Tyler Kolek each scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Marquette in its win over Georgetown.
No. 14 Baylor 72, No. 17 TCU 68 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Adam Flagler scored 28 points, with 16 in a row during a stretch when Baylor overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half and then held on to beat TCU.
No. 15 Saint Mary’s 81, Portland 64 — At Portland, Ore.: Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as Saint Mary’s handled Portland on the road.
No. 18 Indiana 62, Michigan 61 — At Ann Arbor, Mich.: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 28 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 21 points and Indiana held on for a win over Michigan.
St. John’s 73, No. 20 Providence 68 — At New York: David Jones scored 16 points and AJ Storr added 15 as St. John’s beat Providence.
No. 23 Creighton 56, No. 21 Connecticut 53 — At Omaha, Neb.: Trey Alexander scored 17 points to lead Creighton as the Bluejays held off UConn.
No. 22 North Carolina State 92, Boston College 62 — At Boston: Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points and D.J. Burns Jr. added 18 with 10 rebounds to lead North Carolina State over Boston College.
No. 25 San Diego State 82, UNLV 71 — At San Diego: Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points as San Diego State beat UNLV for its third straight win and seventh in eight games.
