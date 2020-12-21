Solomon Young scored 18 points, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 16 and Iowa State beat Jackson State, 60-45, on Sunday afternoon in Ames, Iowa.
The Cyclones (2-4) ended their four-game losing streak while the Tigers (0-5) remain winless with their fifth consecutive loss following the cancelation of their first four games due to COVID-19.
Coleman-Lands grabbed nine rebounds and Young collared eight as Iowa State had a 43-35 rebounding advantage.
Tristan Jarrett scored 18 points for Jackson State despite missing 14 of 18 shot attempts. He made all eight of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Tigers missed 34 of 58 shots, finishing at 24.1% shooting.
Jackson State built a 9-2 lead before the Cyclones went on an 11-0 run and never trailed again. Iowa State led 25-19 at halftime, scored the first eight points after the break and were up double digits the rest of the way.
Iowa State is scheduled to host Chicago State on Tuesday, which will mark its fifth game in 12 days.
The Tigers are scheduled to play at North Alabama on Tuesday. Jackson State’s Jan. 9 contest against Alcorn State will serve as its home opener.
Drake 111, Chicago State 67 — At Des Moines: Shanquan Hemphill had 21 points as Drake improved to 8-0 and matched the 1970-71 team for the best start in school history. Hemphill hit 9 of 10 shots. Darnell Brodie had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points. Roman Penn had 12 points and seven assists.
No. 19 Rutgers 91, Illinois 88 — At Piscataway, N.J.: Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and Rutgers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat Illinois. Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Kofi Cockburn had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Illini, while Trent Frazier added 19 points and five assists.
No. 4 Michigan State 79, Northwestern 65 — at Evanston, Ill.: Boo Buie scored a career-high 30 points and Northwestern beat Michigan State for the first time in almost a decade. Pete Nance added 15 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Northwestern’s biggest win since its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.
No. 6 Houston 88, Alcorn 55 — At Houston: Quentin Grimes had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Reggie Chaney added 18 points and six rebounds and No. 6 Houston overcame the absence of several key players to rout Alcorn State. Houston (5-0) was limited to nine players because of COVID-19 protocols and injuries.
No. 9 Creighton 76, UConn 74 (OT) — At Storrs, Conn.: Christian Bishop scored 19 points and Creighton beat UConn in the Huskies’ return to the Big East. Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays (6-2, 2-1 Big East), who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds.
No. 11 Texas 77, Oklahoma State 74 — At Austin, Texas: Greg Brown had 24 points and 14 rebounds, both season bests, to help Texas win its Big 12 opener. The 6-foot-9 Brown made four free throws during the final 37 seconds as Texas (7-1) survived a late Oklahoma State (6-2, 0-2) rally that included two 3-point baskets by Bryce Williams in the final 21 seconds.