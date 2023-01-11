Texas Tech Iowa St Basketball
Iowa State forward Robert Jones (12) blocks a shot by Texas Tech guard Jaylon Tyson during the first half Tuesday in Ames, Iowa. The Cyclones rolled to an 84-50 victory in Big 12 Conference play.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 25 points as No. 14 Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech, 84-50, on Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.

Kalscheur made five of six shots from 3-point range and was 10 of 14 overall as the Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) coasted to their sixth straight win.

