Tim Anderson homered and José Abreu made two nice plays at first base, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, on a rainy, chilly Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.
Looking to dig themselves out of a rough start, the banged-up White Sox won for the third time in four games. Michael Kopech pitched four-plus scoreless innings, and Jake Burger had two hits.
Anderson led off the third with a drive to right-center on Keegan Thompson’s first pitch of the inning, making it 3-0 with his fourth homer. The dynamic shortstop is batting .359 (14-for-39) in his last 10 games.
The Cubs’ Scott Effross (0-1) got four outs in his first big league start, allowing two unearned runs and two hits.
Rangers 6, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim homered, and Zach Reks snapped a tie game with a two-RBI double, leading Texas past Philadelphia.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers 6, Reds 3 — At Milwaukee:Brandon Woodruff struck out 12 while pitching into the sixth inning, Willy Adames hit a three-run homer and Rowdy Tellez also went deep, and Milwaukee sent Cincinnati to its 18th loss in 19 games.
Mets 5-3, Braves 4-0 — At New York: Carlos Carrasco dodged trouble for eight innings, Pete Alonso homered against Kyle Wright on an off night for Atlanta’s breakout right-hander and New York beat the Braves to complete a doubleheader sweep. Alonso had two RBI singles in the opener as the Mets pounced early against Charlie Morton, and New York’s bullpen closed out a five-hitter to beat the Braves. Alonso had two hits in each game.
Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Christian Walker had a home run, double and three RBIs, and Arizona held on to beat Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 7, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and surging Minnesota defeated Baltimore for its fourth straight victory.
Yankees 9, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon allowed one run in six innings, and New York extended its winning streak to 11 games by beating Toronto.
Red Sox 4, Angels 0 — At Boston: Rafael Devers homered, Michael Wacha pitched into the sixth inning and Boston beat Los Angeles.