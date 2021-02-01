Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook hit 3-pointers in a wild 3.8-second sequence in the final seconds to help the Washington Wizards stun Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, 149-146, on Sunday night in Washington.
Westbrook had 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and NBA scoring leader Beal had 37 points. In the fourth quarter, Beal had 22 points and Westbrook had 15. Durant, second in the NBA in scoring, also had 37 points.
With Washington down 146-141, Beal hit a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left. Garrison Matthews deflected Joe Harris’ inbounds pass to Westbrook and he made a 3 with 4.3 seconds left for a 147-146 lead.
Kyrie Irving found Timothe Luwawu-Carbarrot under the basket with 2.9 seconds left, but his layup attempt spun around the rim and failed to drop. Beal added two free throws with 0.7 seconds left as the Wizards broke a four-game losing steak and improved to a still NBA-worst 4-12.
Harris scored a career-high 30 points, and Irving had 26 for Brooklyn. The Nets had won four in a row.
James Harden sat out because of a thigh contusion, the first game he has missed since being traded from Houston to Brooklyn on Jan. 13.
The Wizards are 1-4 since resuming play after a 13-day layoff that included six postponements due to COVID-19 related issues.
Nuggets 128, Jazz 117 — At Denver: Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and fast-starting Denver ended Utah’s winning streak at 11. Jokic was 17 for 26 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, made 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half.
Clippers 129, Knicks 115 — Art New York: Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points and Los Angeles rang up the highest point total of the season against the NBA’s leading defense, beating New York for its 10th victory in 11 games.
76ers 119, Pacers 110 — At Indianapolis: Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, including the go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter, to help Philadelphia complete a frantic rally against Indiana.
Raptors 115, Magic 102 — At Tampa, Fla.: Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Toronto’s victory over Orlando. Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 14 assists, and Aaron Baynes added eight points and 16 rebounds to help the Raptors snap a three-game skid.
Timberwolves 109, Cavaliers 104 — At Minneapolis: Malik Beasley scored 23 points and rookie Anthony Edwards had 23 in his second straight start in Minnesota’s victory over Cleveland. Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 17 games.