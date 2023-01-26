Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets, 107-99, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Jokic had returned after missing two games and recorded his fourth straight triple-double Tuesday in a 99-98 victory at New Orleans. But he rested the hamstring Wednesday.
Jrue Holiday had 20 points for the Bucks, who won despite committing 23 turnovers. Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 19 points, matched a career high with 12 rebounds and shot 7 of 8 overall and 5 of 6 on 3-point attempts.
Aaron Gordon had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets. Bones Hyland added 15 points.
While the Nuggets were missing most of their top players, the Bucks also weren’t at full strength.
Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis missed a game for the first time this season after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right wrist Monday in a 150-130 triumph at Detroit. The Bucks said Portis will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp was out due to patella tendinitis in his right knee.
Milwaukee led throughout the second half, but struggled to put the Nuggets away.
After trailing by 14 early in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets cut the Bucks’ lead to 94-89 on Christian Braun’s 3-pointer with 5:01 left. The Bucks answered with five straight points and stayed ahead by at least seven the rest of the way.
Magic 126, Pacers 120 — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Garry Harris made all six of his 3-point shots and added 22 points as Orlando held off a late rally to beat Indiana. Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers’ bench to score 26 points for the second straight game, and Myles Turner added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Buddy Hield hit his first five 3-point shots and finished with 21 points for Indiana. Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who hit 15 of 28 3-point tries and shot 56% overall.
76ers 137, Nets 133 — At Philadelphia: James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and Philadelphia stretched its winning streak to six games. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line. Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost five of the last seven games without Kevin Durant. The game was the first regular-season matchup between Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons since a February 2022 trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden.
Hawks 137, Thunder 132 — At Oklahoma City: Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists as Atlanta beat the Oklahoma City. Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Hawks who snapped a two-game losing streak. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and Jalen Williams added 24 for the Thunder. The teams were tied at 77 at halftime. It was the most points the Hawks have scored in a half this season. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points and Young had 22 before the break.
Wizards 108, Rockets 103 — At Houston: Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help Washington rally past Houston. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter before Kuzma took over. The Wizards scored the first eight points of the fourth to start a 15-2 run that gave them an 86-83 lead with about eight minutes left. The Wizards made five free throws in that span and Kuzma had 10 points with two 3-pointers.
Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102 — At New Orleans: Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and Minnesota spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a victory over New Orleans. D’Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves and Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a jumper and 3 in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans’ comeback bid. Ingram had not played since Nov. 25. He scored 13 points but struggled with his shot. He missed 14 of 18 including all six attempts from deep. CJ McCollum scored 25 for New Orleans, which has lost six straight.
