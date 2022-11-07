Iowa's Patrick McCaffery, right, protects the ball from Richmond's Grant Golden (33) in the first half of a college basketball game during the first round of the NCAA men's tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
A capsule look at tonight’s college basketball games
Bethune-Cookman at Iowa
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa Hawkeyes host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in the season opener. Iowa finished 26-10 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.
IUPUI at Iowa State
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
BOTTOM LINE: The Iowa State Cyclones host the IUPUI Jaguars for the season opener. Iowa State went 14-5 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Cyclones averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 8.2 second chance points and 18.7 bench points last season.
South Dakota at Wisconsin
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers host the South Dakota Coyotes for the season opener. Wisconsin finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Badgers averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point distance last season.
Eastern Illinois at Illinois
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPNU
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois finished 23-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Fighting Illini averaged 5.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.
Wartburg at Northern Iowa
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN3
BOTTOM LINE: Coming off a 32-point exhibition win over Dubuque on Wednesday, UNI men’s basketball will officially tip off the 2022-23 season tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.