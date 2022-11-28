STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.
The 50-year-old Shaw led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as coach. He finished 96-54.
The falloff in recent years has been drastic. The Cardinal are 14-28 over the last four seasons and 3-16 in Pac-12 play the past two years. Shaw, who played for Stanford in the early 1990s, replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He had been offensive coordinator for Harbaugh.
Michigan up to No. 2 behind Georgia
Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games.
The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight week and 11th time this season in the AP Top 25. Georgia received 58 first-place votes and Michigan received the other five. The Wolverines reached a season-high No. 2 after beating Ohio State, which dropped the Buckeyes three spots to No. 5.
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State coach Jake Spavital was fired Sunday after four seasons in which the Bobcats won just 13 games. Texas State finished its second consecutive 4-8 season on Saturday with a 41-13 loss at home to Louisiana-Lafayette. The Sun Belt program has had only one winning season since moving up to the FBS in 2012.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fired coach Philip Montgomery, who spent eight seasons at the school and took them to four bowl games. The Golden Hurricane finished their season 5-7 after beating Houston on the road Saturday. It was not enough to keep the school from making a change. Montgomery finished 43-53 in his first head coaching job.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Saku Maenalanen and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored two goals and the Winnipeg Jets routed Chicago, 7-2, on Sunday night, handing the Blackhawks their seventh straight loss. Kyle Connor connected for the third straight game and had two assists, Mark Scheifele had his team-leading 11th goal, and Jansen Harkins also scored for the Jets. They have won two straight and three of four to improve to 13-6-1.
Taylor Raddysh scored for the second straight game and Jujhar Khaira had a power-play goal for Chicago, 0-6-1 during its slide.
TENNIS
MALAGA, Spain — Canada won its first Davis Cup tennis title, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime on Sunday.
Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex De Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov had dropped both his singles matches this week and needed treatment on his back during a three-set loss Saturday in the semifinals to Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego that lasted 3 hours, 15 minutes. But the left-hander moved quickly around the court Sunday.
GOLF
BRISBANE, Australia — British Open champion Cameron Smith won his third Australian PGA Championship by three shots after a day of wild weather stopped play twice at Royal Queensland Golf Club on Sunday.
The world No. 3 shot a 3-under 68 to finish at 14-under par, three strokes clear of equal second-place Ryo Hisatsune (65) and Jason Scrivener (67), who had moved up the leaderboard Sunday to briefly share the lead and threaten Smith’s attempt for his fifth title this year.
Play was suspended twice for a total of two hours when electrical storms swept through Brisbane, sending players and about 10,000 fans searching for cover.
JOHANNESBURG — Dan Bradbury completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Joburg Open on Sunday to win his first European tour title at Houghton Golf Club.
The Englishman’s 4-under 67 final round proved to be more than enough as his closest challenger, Sami Valimaki (69) of Finland, dropped a further two shots back to finish three behind overall.
Bradbury, who only turned professional in the summer, was playing in just his third tournament on the European tour.
VOLLEYBALL
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State has decided to part with longtime volleyball coach Suzie Fritz after 22 years.
The school announced Sunday that Fritz would not return next year despite having a 393-263 overall record and leading the school to the NCAA Tournament 13 times as the head coach.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Aliyah Carter plays for the Wildcats.
SOCCER
NEW YORK — The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts.
It was the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television behind the 2010 and 2014 finals.
It was seen by 15,377,000 viewers on Fox. That was the most for a U.S. English-language men’s soccer telecast. The U.S.-England game was viewed by 4.6 million on Telemundo which is a division of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.
