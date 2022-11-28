STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.

The 50-year-old Shaw led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as coach. He finished 96-54.

