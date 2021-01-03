Karli Rucker scored 19 points and Bre Gunnels added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Northern Iowa women’s basketball team beat Illinois State for the second time in as many days, 72-67, on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Cynthia Wolf added 11 points for the Panthers (5-4, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs chipped in nine points.
Bradley 80, Drake 75 — At Des Moines: Bradley outscored Drake, 35-19, in the third quarter to overcome a seven-point deficit and split the two-game weekend series. Lasha Petree led the Braves (5-4, 1-1 MVC) with 28 points, and Gabi Haack added 23. Drake (3-6, 1-1) got 13 points from Maggie Negard and 12 each from Maddie Monahan and Kierra Collier.