GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez was being held Wednesday in a Pennsylvania jail on multiple felony charges after allegedly telling investigators he attempted to have sex with an underage girl during a meeting at her house in 2017.
Vázquez is charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old.
The charges are related to Vázquez’s alleged encounters with a girl starting in 2017, when she was 13 and living about an hour east of downtown Pittsburgh. Vázquez was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Westmoreland County, though it was uncertain whether he would attend the hearing in person or do it via video from the Allegheny County Jail. Vázquez has been in the jail since surrendering to authorities Tuesday on a felony warrant issued in Florida stemming from illicit electronic communication with the same girl.
Vázquez began talking to the girl on social media in 2017 before driving to her house in the borough of Scottdale, a state police trooper wrote in court papers.
In an interview with troopers last month, she said she got in Vázquez’s car, he removed her pants and tried to have sex with her, the trooper wrote. On Tuesday, troopers interviewed Vázquez at his residence and wrote that he admitted to driving to the girl’s house and trying to initiate intercourse. Troopers also said Vázquez admitted receiving explicit photos of the girl by cellphone and texting her explicit messages as recently as July.
Pennsylvania authorities began investigating the 28-year-old Vázquez in August after being contacted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The girl’s mother contacted Florida officials after learning of an alleged sexual relationship between Vázquez and a teenage girl living in Lee County.
The arrest warrant from Florida accuses Vázquez of one count of computer pornography/solicitation of a child and one count of providing obscene material to minors. Pennsylvania officials do not plan to pursue extradition until their investigation is completed.
Vázquez was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday on the Florida charges, with the judge saying the Venezuelan-born Vázquez was a flight risk.
According to the criminal complaint, Vázquez initially claimed he couldn’t remember the girl’s name but said that she attempted to reach out to him through social media. Vázquez at first said he refused to communicate with her because she looked too young, police said. They said Vázquez later acknowledged exchanging photos and videos of a sexual nature with the girl and also visiting her house.
Stanton returns to Yankees lineup
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton has returned to the Yankees lineup with New York on the cusp of clinching a division title.
Stanton will bat fifth and play left field Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels. He has been out since June 25 after straining the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He’s played just nine games this season due to biceps, shoulder, calf and knee injuries and is returning with 12 days remaining in the regular season.
FOOTBALL
Brown accuser reportedly met with NFL
Two people with knowledge of the investigation into Antonio Brown being accused of sexual assault tell The Associated Press that one of the accusers has met with NFL investigators and that there is no timetable for concluding the probe.
Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of the sensitivity of the case.
A spokesman for the district attorney’s office in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, said: “Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown.
Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.”
The allegations by Britney Taylor made against Brown in a civil lawsuit became known days before the four-time All-Pro wide receiver made his debut with the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Taylor had a lengthy meeting with the NFL this week.
Saints’ Brees undergoes surgery
SEATTLE — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery on his injured right thumb Wednesday afternoon.
Payton said he has no timetable for Brees’ return, but said he has no immediate plans to put Brees on injured reserve. He declined to name a starter for the Saints game at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater entered last Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after Brees injured a ligament near the thumb on his throwing hand while attempting a pass. Brees was unable to grip a football without pain on the sideline after the play.
Falcons sign ex-Viking Wile
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have a new backup plan if punter Matt Bosher hasn’t recovered from a groin injury by Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.
Matt Wile worked on punts and kickoffs on Wednesday, one day after he was signed to the practice squad. Wile was Minnesota’s punter in 2018 , and he spent time with the Falcons in 2016. He was cut by the Vikings in the preseason.
Bosher also normally handles kickoffs and is the holder on field goals and extra points.
Judge removes himself from Sandusky trial
The judge handling the pending resentencing of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky took himself off the case Wednesday, citing an unspecified recent action by the state attorney general’s office.
Judge John Foradora’s order recused himself and directed Centre County court officials to ask that another judge be appointed.
Foradora had been brought in from outside Centre County to handle Sandusky’s appeals and resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.
A state prosecutor and Sandusky’s defense lawyer both signed a document Monday that said Foradora should step aside because of the action.