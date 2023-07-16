Britain Wimbledon Tennis
The Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after beating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Saturday in the Wimbledon women's singles final.

 Alberto Pezzali The Associated Press

WIMBLEDON, England — Marketa Vondrousova came to the All England Club a year ago unable to play tennis at all. She had a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist, so her visit was limited to sightseeing around London with her sister and cheering for a friend who was competing at Wimbledon.

This trip was a lot more memorable: She is leaving as a Grand Slam champion.

