Alex and Kelsi Erickson will host their fourth annual Family Golf Outing for Hodan Community Services at the Dodge Point Country Club just north of Mineral Point, Wis., on Saturday, June 26.
Alex Erickson, a Darlington, Wis., native who starred at the University of Wisconsin, recently signed a free-agent contract with the Houston Texans after spending the first five years of his National Football League career as a receiver with the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time with the Bengals, he used his platform to bring attention to Hodan Community Services in his home area.
Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan Community Services in the community and at the HCS Center. The Ericksons and their young children, Owen and Harper, will serve as the honorary hosts for the inclusive golf event.
Last year’s event raised nearly $80,000, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and attracted 177 golfers.
The 46 foursomes always fill quickly, and nearly every golfer returns each year. But, Hodan Community Services hopes other community support will come in the form of event sponsorships or cash donations. An anonymous donor has offered to match dollar-for-dollar all sponsorships or other cash donations to this golf outing up to $20,000 total.
In addition to the golf outing, the event includes evening dinner with two options: a full steak and chicken dinner outdoors under a fully side-opened tent from 6-7 p.m. and an earlier take-out option from 4:30-6 p.m. The cost of either dinner is $35 with tax and tip included.
A happy hour with DJ music will precede the dinner and there will be an opportunity to get an autograph and/or picture taken with Alex Erickson. Following the dinner, there will be a very short program including the presentation of golf awards.
The event includes several door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and silent (in-person and online) and live auctions of sports memorabilia and other donated treasures to help raise money for Hodan.
Sponsorships, donations and dinner reservation payments must be received by June 4. For further information, contact Tom Schraeder at tschraeder@hodancs.org, Tina Mitchell at tmitchell@hodancs.org or call 608-987-3336.
LANCASTER MEMORIAL GOLF OUTING SET
The inaugural Aaron Lancaster Memorial Golf Outing will take place Saturday, May 22, at Yellowstone Golf Course in Blanchardville, Wis. Tee times range from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the cost is $40 for members and $50 for non-members. The event also includes a raffle of an autographed jersey and helmet from former Wisconsin star Alex Erickson, who recently signed with the Houston Texans. Proceeds will benefit the Lancaster family. For more information or to make a tee time, call 608-293-3734.
Lancaster, the principal at Darlington High School, passed away in mid-March at age 48 following a year-long battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He starred in football, basketball, baseball and track at Darlington High School and led the basketball team to a state championship in 1990, his senior year.
After a year and a half at the University of Northern Iowa, Lancaster transferred to University of Wisconsin-Platteville and helped Bo Ryan’s basketball team win the 1995 NCAA Division III championship.
NORTHRUP NAMED SWIM OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR
Chuck Northrup, of Dubuque, has been selected the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s boys swimming official of the year. In a typical year, the IHSAA honors its top officials at a banquet in Des Moines, but 2021 marked the second straight ceremony postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Bellevue’s Dennis “Bud” Schroeder earned recognition for 35 years of service, while Bellevue’s Dale J. Ernst, Dubuque’s Randy Link and Maquoketa’s Chris Meinecke were honored for 25 years of service. Dyersville’s Mark Breitbach and Epworth’s Rob Hoerner have worked for 15 years each.
REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR IOWA GAMES
Registration for the 2021 Summer Iowa Games opened on April 1 under a three-tiered deadline system that encourages athletes to enter early to save on participation fees. After postponing the games last summer, the Iowa Sports Foundation has created coronavirus protocol to keep participants safe during the competitions.
The games are scheduled for July 10-11, July 23-25 and July 30-Aug. 1 (main weekend) at sites mostly around central Iowa. For more information, visit www.iowagames.org.