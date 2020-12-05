Trae Berhow scored 19 points and pulled down six rebounds, and former Dubuque Senior standout Noah Carter shot 6-for-11 from the floor and finished with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal as Northern Iowa cruised past NAIA St. Ambrose, 98-53, for its first victory of the season on Friday night at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Bowen Born chipped in 16 points for the Panthers, who announced earlier in the day that star guard AJ Green was having his hip evaluated by medical professionals.
“AJ is doing well. He is rehabbing with our trainer and gathering information,” Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said in a release issued by the program. “He has great support from his family, his teammates and our staff as we work through this process. No decisions will be made until we have all of the information necessary to move forward.
“Until that time, AJ is looking forward to helping our team in a different role with his experience and leadership while we practice and on game night.”
The Panthers also announced Friday that sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team and will return home to Minnesota. The school said Kimmons will remain enrolled and complete his schoolwork online.
“Antwan and I have had a number of conversations about the impact the last several months have had on him personally. I am extremely proud of him for his willingness to address where he is at and the decision he has made to spend time at home,” Jacobson said. “Antwan feels good, he is doing well and feels great about the support he has from his teammates, our program, and Panther Nation. We look forward to his return to campus appropriate time.”
No. 5 Illinois cancels today’s game — Illinois’ game Saturday against Tennessee-Martin has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Skyhawks program. The game will not be rescheduled, according to a news release Friday by Illinois.
The No. 5 Illini (3-1) next play No. 6 Duke (1-1) on Tuesday in Durham, N.C. Illinois lost, 82-69, to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis.
No. 6 Duke 76, Bellarmine 54 — At Durham, N.C.: Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke’s 13 3-pointers, and the Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine.
No. 8 Michigan State 83, Detroit Mercy 76 — At East Lansing, Mich.: Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and Michigan State started out flat against Detroit Mercy but avoided a huge upset.
No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw State 58 — At Omaha, Neb.: Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead Creighton in a rout of Kennesaw State.
No. 15 Virginia 71, Kent State 64 (OT) — At Charlottesville, Va.: Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and Virginia avoided a second upset by an unranked, nonconference foe, holding on to beat Kent State.