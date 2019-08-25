News in your town

Auto racing: Kay wins Yankee for 1st time in career

Top seeds advance to Final 4 of Telegraph Herald sports movie contest

Minor League Baseball: Rea matches I-Cubs' franchise record for wins in season

Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes 6 injuries

US OPEN '19: Williams-Osaka reverberations felt, year later

No. 21 Iowa State already looking forward to Week 2 bye

Koepka leads at East Lake as stars get some separation

NCAA clears Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus to play

Sports in brief: 'Disappointment' in Packers-Raiders game in Canada

Kickoff 2019: New players will be asked to come up big for Cascade

Diamond Jo sets opening date for new sportsbook

MLB: 12-minute victory for Red Sox

Sports in brief: Astros defend decision to bar reporter

New coaches at Kansas, K-State are studies in contrast

Kickoff 2019: Despite roster turnover, Bellevue reloads with fresh talent for another run

NFL: Packers, Raiders play short field

Prep football: Wisconsin schools kick off season tonight

Kickoff 2019: Iowa Class A preview capsules

Thomas loses cushion, shares lead in Tour Championship

Hendricks, Cubs edge Giants 1-0 for 5th straight win

Local & area roundup: Belmont wins 8-man football debut

Tri-states' favorite sports movie: Tale of the Tape look at final 8 contenders

Kickoff 2019: Northwest Upstate Illini Conference preview

Kickoff 2019: East Dubuque determined to return to playoffs in new NUIC

Sports in brief: Packers' Moore cited for speeding

Semi-pro baseball: Farley sweeps EIHL titles

Prep football: Belmont opens season tonight

College football: Reality Check -- Why your Top 25 team could tank in 2019

College football: Iowa State still looking at 5 RBs to replace Montgomery

College football: Running track sped up success for Badgers RB Taylor

Kickoff 2019: Southwest Wisconsin Conference wide open

College football: Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon impresses in fall camp

Sports briefs: Ex-baseball players Dotel, Castillo linked to DR drug ring