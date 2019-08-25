Colin Rea extended his Triple-A Pacific Coast League-leading victory total to 14 on Saturday night, when the Iowa Cubs rallied past the Nashville Sounds, 5-3, at Principal Park in Des Moines.
The right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, allowed three earned runs on nine hits, struck out four and walked three in six innings of work for his 11th quality start of the season. He threw 110 pitches, including 69 for strikes while matching the I-Cubs’ franchise record for wins in a season.
Rea became the first Iowa pitcher to earn 14 wins since Kurt Miller and Dave Swartbaugh each did so in 1998.
Iowa took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on Mark Zagunis’ grand slam. The I-Cubs lineup also included Albert Almora Jr., Ben Zobrist and Daniel Descalso.
Rea (14-3) now has three more victories than the next-best pitcher in the Pacific Coast League, and he also leads the league with a 3.74 ERA, in innings pitched with 142 and in starts with 25.
On Saturday night, he added to his career high in victories and set a career high with 142 innings pitched. His 115 strikeouts are three shy of his career best, established while in the San Diego Padres organization in 2014 with Lake Elsinore of the Class A California League.
The I-Cubs lead the American Northern Division by 5 1/2 games.