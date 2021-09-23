COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge dismissed some of the biggest remaining lawsuits over Ohio State’s failure to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, saying Wednesday it’s indisputable Strauss abused hundreds of young men but agreeing with OSU’s argument that the legal window for such claims had passed.
“For decades, many at Ohio State tasked with protecting and training students and young athletes instead turned a blind eye to Strauss’s exploitation,” U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson wrote in one ruling. “From 1979 to 2018, Ohio State utterly failed these victims. Plaintiffs beseech this Court to hold Ohio State accountable, but today, the legal system also fails Plaintiffs.”
Lawyers for at least some of the affected plaintiffs immediately vowed to appeal.
Roughly 400 men and one woman had sued Ohio State since 2018 over its failure to stop Strauss despite concerns they say were raised with school officials during his two-decade tenure, as far back as the late 1970s. Many of the accusers say they were fondled in medical exams at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home and or an off-campus clinic.
FOOTBALL
Browns’ Odell Beckham full go in practice
BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.
Last week, Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status by saying he would not play against Houston days before the home opener.
Dolphins QB Tagovailoa has broken ribs
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa’s bruised ribs are actually fractured ribs, and that means the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Dolphins announced the updated diagnosis Wednesday after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised ribs. Further exams showed the fractures, and the Dolphins already have decided that Jacoby Brissett will start.
Bucs WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker Kevin Minter.
Northwestern set to renovate stadium
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern is set to renovate its football stadium thanks to a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan.
The school said Wednesday that the gift will also help fund other university projects. But it’s the lead donation to renovate the stadium — Ryan Field — bearing the family’s name.
Ryan Field opened in 1926 and expanded in 1949 and 1952. The 47,000-seat stadium underwent an extensive renovation in 1997 supported by a gift from the Ryans.
BASKETBALL
Bulls exercise options on White, Williams
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls exercised rookie scale contract options for the 2022-23 season on guard Coby White and forward Patrick Williams on Wednesday.
White, who had his fourth-year option exercised, averaged 15.1 points and 4.8 assists in his second NBA season. The Bulls picked up their third-year option on Williams, who averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds as a rookie.
Timberwolves fire Gersson Rosas
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, less than a week before training camp in yet another change in leadership for this long-languishing franchise.
Owner Glen Taylor announced that the Timberwolves “parted ways” with Rosas in a two-sentence statement that revealed no direct explanation for the dismissal after just two seasons. Executive vice president Sachin Gupta was temporarily elevated to guide the basketball operations.
BASEBALL
Reds manager Bell agrees to 2-year extension
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds and manager David Bell announced a two-year extension through of his contract through 2023. Bell, 49, agreed in October 2018 to a three-year contract that included a team option for 2022.
SWIMMING
Ledecky joining Florida program as assistant
U.S. Olympic superstar swimmer Katie Ledecky is joining Florida as a volunteer assistant coach and will train for the 2024 Summer Games in Gainesville. Ledecky was an eight-time NCAA champion at Stanford but is more famous for her seven Olympic gold medals.