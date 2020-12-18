Tonight's Wahlert at Hempstead boys basketball game postponed Telegraph Herald Dec 18, 2020 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Wahlert vs. Hempstead boys basketball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.The sophomore game will still be played tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Tonight's Wahlert at Hempstead boys basketball game postponed The Latest: Al Michaels will not work Browns-Giants on NBC Still kicking? We'll see. Vikes keep Bailey for time being Sports briefs: Florida postpones 3 home games, Johnson makes progress Packers' Adams focused on long-term goals amid TD streak Chiefs TE Kelce rewriting record book during special season Boys prep basketball: Darlington beats Fennimore in showdown of unbeatens College football: Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top individual awards Prep wrestling: Cascade's Noonan headlines River Valley Conference College basketball roundup: No. 5 Kansas wins 30th straight league opener at Texas Tech In wake of Indians' decision, Blackhawks stay with team name MLB: Brewers' Counsell confident Yelich will bounce back More than the score: Pheasants Forever adds property in Jackson County Local & area roundup: No. 13-ranked Pride win 8th straight Trubisky, Bears battle through distractions Humble start leads to Campbell's historic season at Iowa St. Prep wrestling: WaMaC Conference loaded once again Sports briefs: MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league Bucks overhaul roster in attempt to improve playoff fortunes Bulls set different course with new management team, coach College basketball roundup: Villanova coach Wright gets 600th win in victory over Butler Iowa's Nixon named Big Ten's top defender College football: Iowa high school recruiting class deep Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Lux (Cascade) Indiana-Purdue, Michigan-Iowa canceled; bowl also called off Boys prep basketball: Cubans roll past SWAL rival Mineral Point Wisconsin trying to find ways to spark sputtering offense Ohio State's Fields chosen Big Ten Offensive Player of Year USHL: Randazzo denies former team as Green Bay handles Fighting Saints Girls prep basketball: Senior beats rival Hempstead for 1st time since 2013, improves to 4-0 College basketball roundup: Iowa State women hold off Northern Iowa Sports briefs: Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks Gordon leads young K-State to 74-65 win in Big 12 opener Cockburn scores 33 as No. 13 Illinois routs Minnesota 92-65 No. 12 Wisconsin knocks off Loyola of Chicago 77-63 Local & area roundup: Wahlert clips DeWitt, improves to 2-0 Girls prep basketball: Senior beats rival Hempstead for 1st time since 2013, improves to 4-0 NFL: Vikings' miscues have them on outside of playoffs, again NFL: Division champ Packers' next task is securing NFC's top seed Sports briefs: Indians owner says name won't change in 2021 NFL: Bears look to stay in contention after ending 6-game slide Prep wrestling: City teams aiming for runs at state MLB: Cubs’ decision to let Schwarber walk another reminder 'it's a tough time' Local & area roundup: 6 area players land on AP's Wisconsin all-state football teams Prep football: Hempstead's Lovett commits to D-II power Minnesota State Mankato College notebook: Iowa State tight end -- son of Wahlert grad -- a finalist for Mackey Award NFL: Chiefs keep winning despite letting big leads slip away Sports briefs: Border battle between Gophers and Badgers gets new life Trubisky outplays Watson as Bears stop skid, beat Texans, 36-7