CARSON, Calif. — Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada, 3-0, on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.
Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The United States did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times.
The U.S. and Canada had both already secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The region has two Olympic berths.
The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday.
The U.S. has been to every Olympics since women’s soccer was included in 1996, and has won four gold medals. But the Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Sweden four years ago in Brazil, the team’s earliest Olympic exit.
GOLF
MELBOURNE, Australia — Korea’s Hee Young Park, who came close to quitting golf last year, made par on the fourth hole of a three-way playoff Sunday to win the LPGA Tour’s Victoria Open from compatriots Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu. On a course swept by a boisterous wind and as evening closed in Park, Choi and Ryu returned repeatedly to the tee on the dog-leg par-5 18th to play out a gripping finale after finishing tied at 281, 8-under par.
The LPGA Tour has canceled two more tournaments in Asia because of the coronavirus, knocking out three of the five tournaments that comprise its first international swing.
The LPGA said Sunday night the Honda LPGA Thailand, scheduled for Feb. 20-23, and the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, scheduled for the following week, have been canceled.
HOCKEY
WINNPEG — Kyle Connor scored a pair of goals Sunday night as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2.
Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad staked Chicago to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Connor scored the lone goal of the middle period, and Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp, Patrik Laine and Connor tallied goals in the third.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Megan Bozek’s power-play goal 42 seconds into overtme helped the United States rally to a 4-3 victory over Canada in the final game of this year’s Rivalry Series.
Bozek’s goal came in front of the largest crowd to watch a women’s national team game in the U.S. The game drew 13,320, surpassing the previous mark of 10,158 for a 2002 game against Canada in Detroit. The U.S. took four of five games in the series against its rivals.
TENNIS
MONTPELLIER, France — Gaël Monfils beat Vasek Pospisil, 7-5, 6-3, on Sunday to win the Open Sud de France title for a third time, equaling French countryman Richard Gasquet’s tournament record. The ninth-ranked Monfils saved all four break points he faced in winning his first title of the season and ninth of his career.
U.S. advances to Fed Cup Finals
EVERETT, Wash. — After Serena Williams was defeated for the first time in a Fed Cup singles match, it was left to Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands to get the United States into the Fed Cup Finals.
Kenin and Mattek-Sands teamed up for a 6-4, 6-0 doubles victory over Jelena Ostapekno and Anastasija Sevastova to give the U.S. a 3-2 win over Latvia in their Fed Cup qualifying match on Saturday night. The Americans earned a trip to Budapest, Hungary, for the finals in April.
BASEBALL
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to send bullpen prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, five days after the initial trade with the Boston Red Sox was held up.
The Twins also agreed to send one of their draft picks in the competitive balance round this summer — 67th overall — and a minor leaguer to the Dodgers for $10 million and a minor leaguer to even out the trade.
Graterol was first headed for the cost-cutting Red Sox as part of a three-team swap to send outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers. But the Red Sox, as first reported by The Athletic, raised questions about Graterol’s arm health.
Now the Red Sox and Dodgers will conduct their own trade involving Betts and Price. The Twins and Dodgers technically now have a separate deal, the person said.
MOTOR SPORTS
POMONA, Calif. — Doug Kalitta earned his third straight Top Fuel win, going 3.698 seconds at 330.23 mph in his dragster at the NHRA Winternationals.
The victory was the 48th of Kalitta’s career. He defeated Brandon Welch, Justin Ashley and Brittany Force to advance to the finals, where he beat Austin Prock during Sunday’s final round.
Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) also won during the first race of this year’s NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
HOUSTON — Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on Saturday night, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes.
The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd, as many felt the challenger had proven enough to take the title.
Jones (26-1-1) handed the fourth-ranked Reyes (12-1) his first loss, improving to 15-0 in title fights. He became the all-time leader in UFC title defenses.
Jones was fighting for the first time since last July’s win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239, his longest period between fights in more than five years.