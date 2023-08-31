Cody Bellinger drove in the tiebreaking run with a ricochet infield single in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee, 3-2, on Wednesday at Wrigley Field to pull within three games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.
Bellinger’s sharply hit ball up the middle glanced off the right ankle or foot of reliever Joel Payamps and to third baseman Andruw Monasterio. Bellinger beat out Monasterio’s throw, allowing Mike Tauchman to score from third. It was Chicago’s third and final hit of the game.
After dropping the first game of the series Monday, the Cubs came back to take the next two with solid pitching and defense. At 71-62, Chicago is a season-high nine games above .500.
Chicago had ended Milwaukee’s nine-game winning streak Tuesday with a 1-0 win behind six solid innings from All-Star left-hander Justin Steele, followed by three innings of one-hit relief.
Adbert Alzolay (2-4) got the final four outs in this one for the win, despite hitting Mark Canha with bases loaded in the eighth to force in the tying run. Payamps (4-4) took the loss.
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks pitched six crisp innings, allowing only an unearned run on four hits while striking out six and walking two. Ian Happ and Dansby Swanson drove in runs in the first.
Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff settled in after Chicago jumped ahead 2-0. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out eight and walking one in in six innings in a second straight strong outing.
Cardinals 5, Padres 4 (11 innings) — At St. Louis: Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer off Josh Hader in the 11th for his second walk-off hit in two days off the All-Star closer, and the Cardinals beat San Diego to drop the Padres to 0-12 in extra innings this season.
Reds 4, Giants 1 — At San Francisco: Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three runs in his first four-hit game in the majors, and the Reds beat the Giants to avoid a three-game sweep.
INTERLEAGUE
Angels 10, Phillies 8 — At Philadelphia: Bryce Harper put Philadelphia ahead in the eighth inning with his 300th home run, but Brandon Drury capped a three-run ninth with a tiebreaking, two-run homer than lifted Los Angeles to prevent a three-game sweep.
Blue Jays 7, Nationals 0 — At Toronto: Alejandro Kirk had three hits and three RBIs, Chris Bassitt and Jay Jackson combined on a five-hitter and the Blue Jays beat the Nationals.
Rays 3, Marlins 0 (10 innings) — At Miami: Josh Lowe hit a tiebreaking single during Tampa Bay’s three-run 10th inning, and the Rays earned their fourth straight victory. Four Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a four-hitter
Mets 6, Rangers 5 (10 innings) — At New York: DJ Stewart homered twice, then forced in the winning run when he was hit by an Aroldis Chapman pitch with the bases loaded in the 10th inning for New York.
Pirates 4, Royals 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski hit solo home runs and five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Bobby Witt Jr. homered for Kansas City.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 10, Orioles 5 — At Baltimore: Chicago hit three home runs off 13-game winner Kyle Gibson to rally from an early four-run deficit and beat the Orioles, avoiding a three-game sweep.
Guardians 5, Twins 2 (10 innings) — At Minneapolis: Kole Calhoun hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to cap Cleveland’s late comeback against the Minnesota bullpen, and the Guardians beat the Twins to trim their deficit in the AL Central to five games.
Mariners 5, Athletics 4 — At Seattle: J.P. Crawford dropped a two-run single into left field in the seventh inning to give Seattle the lead, and the Mariners closed out the winningest month in franchise history by beating the Athletics.
Astros 7, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Framber Valdez, who pitched seven no-hit innings in his previous start, retired the first 10 Boston batters and took a shutout into the sixth inning to help the Astros complete their first sweep at Fenway Park.
Yankees 6, Tigers 2 — At Detroit: New York ended a 10-series winless streak as Gleyber Torres homered for the third straight game. DJ LaMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton also homered for the Yankees, who have won the first three games of the four-game set.