Brewers Cubs Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Cody Bellinger celebrates his RBI single off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joel Payamps during the eighth inning Wednesday in Chicago. The Cubs won, 3-2.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Cody Bellinger drove in the tiebreaking run with a ricochet infield single in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee, 3-2, on Wednesday at Wrigley Field to pull within three games of the first-place Brewers in the NL Central.

Bellinger’s sharply hit ball up the middle glanced off the right ankle or foot of reliever Joel Payamps and to third baseman Andruw Monasterio. Bellinger beat out Monasterio’s throw, allowing Mike Tauchman to score from third. It was Chicago’s third and final hit of the game.

